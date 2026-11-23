Prince Fury and Tyson Fury Jnr will make their first appearances in the boxing ring on Saturday, November 28, as Manx ABC hosts a special night of amateur boxing at the Villa Marina in Douglas.

Boxing fans across the globe will have the opportunity to watch two members of the famous Fury family begin their own journeys in the sport this weekend.

Prince Fury and Tyson Fury Jnr, sons of former unified heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, are set to make their amateur boxing debuts at the Manx ABC vs Merseyside event on the Isle of Man.

The event takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas, with every bout conducted under England Boxing rules and regulations.

In a major boost for grassroots boxing, the entire fight card will be broadcast live worldwide through a pay-per-view service at watchmanxabc.com.

Coverage begins at 6:30pm UK time on Saturday, November 28, with the opening contest scheduled for 7pm. Access to the broadcast costs just £4.99 for viewers in the UK, while regional pricing will apply internationally.

Fury Family Spotlight Brings Global Attention to Isle of Man Boxing

Although the evening features a full programme of amateur contests between Manx ABC and their Merseyside opponents, the appearances of Prince Fury and Tyson Fury Jnr are expected to attract particular interest from boxing supporters.

The brothers will take their first steps into competitive boxing in front of the Villa Marina crowd, marking an important milestone for the next generation of the Fury family.

For Manx ABC, the occasion also represents an opportunity to showcase local amateur boxing to an international audience, demonstrating how smaller club events can reach supporters well beyond their home communities.

Peter Roberts of Manx ABC said:

“We’re incredibly proud that Prince and Tyson Jnr are making their debuts with us at the Villa Marina. It’s a huge night for the club and for boxing on the Isle of Man, and now family, friends and fight fans anywhere in the world can watch it live.

“We’ve kept the price low, just enough to cover production and streaming and to support the club, so everyone watching is backing grassroots boxing too.”

How to Watch Tyson Fury’s Sons Make Their Boxing Debuts

The Manx ABC vs Merseyside show will be available to viewers worldwide through the official streaming platform, watchmanxabc.com.

Fans can purchase access for £4.99 in the UK and watch the broadcast on mobile phones, tablets, computers and compatible televisions.

The approximate running order for the two Fury brothers is:

Tyson Fury Jnr: Expected to box at approximately 7:30pm UK time.

Prince Fury: Expected to enter the ring between 9:30pm and 10pm UK time.

These timings are estimates and may change depending on the duration of the earlier contests.

Event details

Card: Manx ABC vs Merseyside, headlined by the amateur debuts of Prince Fury and Tyson Fury Jnr

Date: Saturday 28 November 2026

Venue: Villa Marina, Douglas, Isle of Man

Live stream: Starts 6:30pm UK time at watchmanxabc.com (available on mobile, tablet, computer and smart TV)

Approximate Fury timings (UK time): Tyson Fury Jnr around 7:30pm; Prince Fury between 9:30pm and 10pm (subject to earlier results)

Price: £4.99 in the UK; local rates apply elsewhere

Pay-per-view powered by Player+. Produced by Pro.Stream.

With the Fury name attracting international attention, Saturday’s show promises to be a memorable occasion for Manx ABC and the Isle of Man boxing community.

The event combines an important milestone for two young boxers with an opportunity to support amateur boxing at club level, all while bringing the action directly to viewers around the world.

The Manx ABC vs Merseyside event takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2026. Live coverage starts at 6:30pm UK time.