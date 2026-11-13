RAF Abu Dhabi Khamzat Chimaev vs. Chris Weidman Full Card, Start Time & How to Live Stream Online

Real American Freestyle (RAF) makes its Middle East debut on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight crossover championship match between UFC star Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.⁠

Originally planned as Chimaev vs. Colby Covington for a cruiserweight crossover title, Covington withdrew due to injury. Weidman stepped in on short notice for the newly framed light heavyweight crossover championship bout. Chimaev enters with a strong RAF record (recent dominant wins including technical falls and shutouts), while Weidman (0-1 in RAF after a close loss to Covington earlier in 2026) brings NCAA Division I All-American wrestling credentials and extensive combat-sports experience.

Event Details and Start Time

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Start time: 8:00 p.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST) / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)

The card features a mix of pure freestyle wrestlers (Olympic and world-level talent) and MMA crossover athletes in RAF’s freestyle ruleset (typically three periods with points for takedowns, exposure, and pins/technical superiority).

Full Updated RAF Abu Dhabi Fight Card

Main Event

Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Chris Weidman

Co-Main Event

Catchweight Crossover: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Neiman Gracie

Other Key Bouts

Welterweight Crossover: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Giga Chikadze

Light Heavyweight: Abdulrashid Sadulaev vs. Dauren Kurugliev

Cruiserweight Championship: Kyle Dake (c) vs. Alp Arslan Begenjov

Lightweight/Catchweight Crossover: Saba Lazishvili vs. Urijah Faber (Lazishvili replaced Umar Nurmagomedov)

Catchweight Crossover: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Marlon Moraes

Middleweight: Jordan Burroughs vs. Azamat Nurykau

Light Heavyweight Championship: Kyle Snyder (c) vs. Shamil Erdogan

Light Heavyweight Crossover: Murtaza Talha vs. Osama Elsaidy

Women’s Middleweight Crossover: Diana Avsaragova vs. Julianna Peña

Cruiserweight: Zahid Valencia vs. Khidir Saipudinov

Women’s Middleweight Championship: Kennedy Blades (c) vs. Bella Mir

(Card subject to final official confirmation; late changes occurred during fight week.)⁠Sports.yahoo

Notable storylines include Olympic/world champions defending titles (Dake, Snyder, Blades), MMA veterans testing pure wrestling skills, and the late addition of 21-year-old Georgian wrestler Saba Lazishvili opposite Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

How to Live Stream RAF Abu Dhabi Online

Streaming is region-specific:

United States: Live exclusively on FOX Nation. Subscribe at foxnation.com (or via the FOX Nation app on streaming devices, smart TVs, mobile, or as an Amazon Prime Video channel add-on). The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. ET.⁠

Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Live on STARZPLAY.⁠

Rest of the world (including many international markets): Official live stream on the Real American Freestyle YouTube channel. Check the RAF official accounts or YouTube for the exact stream link closer to start time.⁠

FOX Nation typically requires a paid subscription (monthly or annual plans available). Unofficial free streams are not recommended and often violate copyright. For best results, use a stable internet connection, the official apps/websites, and confirm local availability as geo-restrictions may apply.

RAF events emphasize high-level freestyle wrestling with crossover appeal, producing decisive technical falls, pins, and competitive decision matches. Chimaev’s pressure style vs. Weidman’s experience and wrestling base makes the main event a must-watch centerpiece for the promotion’s Abu Dhabi debut.

Tune in Saturday at the times listed above for the full card live. For the latest updates, official results, or any last-minute changes, follow Real American Freestyle on their verified social channels and official site: www.realamericanfreestyle.com