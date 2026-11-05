Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan Elevated to Co-Main Event of Orobio vs Cedeno Following Lenar Perez Injury

MONTREAL, November 5, 2026 — An injury suffered by WBA Continental cruiserweight champion Lenar Perez during training has forced him to withdraw from his scheduled November 12 matchup against Artur Ziyatdinov. Following the announcement, organizers have confirmed that the highly anticipated all-Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) showdown between Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan has been promoted to co-main event status.

The Butler-Bazinyan matchup will now serve as the featured supporting attraction for next Thursday’s boxing card at the Casino de Montréal, headlined by an exciting clash between undefeated prospects Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno.

Perez’s withdrawal represents a change to the original fight lineup, but the revised card maintains a strong collection of talent and intriguing matchups for boxing fans. The Butler-Bazinyan contest, featuring two fighters from the same promotional stable, is expected to draw considerable attention as both competitors look to make an impression on a major event in Montreal.

The main event will showcase the unbeaten Orobio and Cedeno, two rising prospects looking to maintain their perfect professional records. Their meeting is expected to provide an important opportunity for both fighters to demonstrate their abilities and take another step forward in their respective careers.

The undercard will also feature several notable names, adding depth to an already competitive evening of boxing. Undefeated prospect Avery Martin Duval is scheduled to appear, alongside Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford, who continues his professional boxing journey.

Also featured on the card will be Keven Beausejour, the latest addition to the Eye of the Tiger Management roster, and Nickenson Denis, a five-time Golden Gloves champion. Their appearances will provide additional opportunities for fans to see emerging and established talent from the Canadian boxing scene.

Despite the late change involving Perez, the November 12 event remains a major attraction for local boxing supporters, with a lineup featuring undefeated prospects, experienced competitors, and several promising fighters.

The sold-out #OrobioCedeno event will get underway at 6:30 p.m. at the Casino de Montréal. Boxing fans around the world will be able to watch the entire event live on DAZN, while Punching Grace will also provide streaming coverage in its designated broadcast territory.