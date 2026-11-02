Three Titles On The Line: Tyrell Boyd Returns Against Unbeaten Cristian Fuentes Flores

Boyd seeks a decisive response to his first career defeat as Guatemala’s undefeated Fuentes Flores targets a breakthrough victory on December 12 in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND — Tyrell “Iron Soldier” Boyd will enter the ring with something to prove when he faces undefeated Guatemalan challenger Cristian Fuentes Flores on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at Patapsco Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Scheduled for 10 rounds, the middleweight contest will feature three Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) championships: the UBF All Americas, UBF International, and UBF Inter-Continental Middleweight titles.

Presented by James Hogan’s Ponytail Promotions, the matchup brings together two fighters at defining moments in their careers. Boyd, 20-1, is looking to make a statement following his first professional defeat. Fuentes Flores, 11-0, aims to extend his perfect record, earn championship recognition, and hand Boyd a second consecutive loss.

For Boyd, December 12 represents more than an opportunity to return to the win column. After building an undefeated record through his first 20 professional contests, the “Iron Soldier” now faces the challenge of demonstrating how he responds to adversity.

A victory over an undefeated opponent would provide a meaningful answer. With three UBF titles at stake, Boyd has an opportunity to turn a setback into renewed momentum and reinforce his position in the middleweight division.

The assignment, however, offers little room for an easy comeback.

Fuentes Flores arrives with 11 victories and no defeats, carrying the ambition of a fighter determined to make a name for himself. The Guatemalan contender will look to turn Boyd’s comeback night into his own championship breakthrough.

For Fuentes Flores, defeating an experienced opponent with Boyd’s record would mean more than simply preserving his undefeated status. It would add a notable victory to his résumé while securing three UBF championships in a single night.

That contrast gives the contest its edge: Boyd needs to demonstrate that his first loss has sharpened his resolve, while Fuentes Flores aims to prove that his undefeated record can withstand a significant championship test.

Across 10 scheduled rounds, experience, adjustments, and composure will be central to the outcome. Boyd must apply the lessons learned from his first defeat against an opponent who has yet to experience one. Fuentes Flores, meanwhile, must meet the challenge of facing a fighter motivated to reassert himself in front of the Baltimore crowd.

For the Universal Boxing Federation, the bout brings three championship opportunities together in a contest with clear consequences for both men. A Boyd victory would mark an emphatic step forward in his comeback. A Fuentes Flores victory would preserve his perfect record and open a new chapter in his rise.

On December 12, one fighter seeks redemption. The other seeks a breakthrough. Three UBF titles will be on the line.