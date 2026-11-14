UFC 334 Fight Card & How to Watch Live Tonight, Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes at MSG

UFC 334 takes place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is headlined by two title fights: Ciryl Gane defending the heavyweight championship against undefeated contender Josh Hokit, and women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison facing former two-division champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.⁠

The event marks another major numbered card at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” Gane, who became undisputed champion after Tom Aspinall vacated the title, makes his first defense against Hokit (a rapidly rising contender who has made a strong run in the UFC). Harrison returns from a neck injury that delayed this matchup, while Nunes comes out of retirement for a high-profile clash with one of the top talents in the women’s division.

Other notable bouts include Stephen Thompson’s expected retirement fight against Charles Radtke on the prelims, plus matchups featuring Kevin Holland, Jim Miller, Caio Borralho, and more.

Full Fight Card (subject to change)

Main Card (approx. 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)

Ciryl Gane (c) vs. Josh Hokit — Heavyweight Championship

Kayla Harrison (c) vs. Amanda Nunes — Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui — Middleweight

Uroš Medić vs. Kevin Holland — Welterweight

Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule — Flyweight⁠

Preliminary Card (approx. 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke — Welterweight

Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan — Lightweight

Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney — Lightweight

Donte Johnson vs. César Almeida — Catchweight⁠

Early Prelims (approx. 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT)

Jared Gordon vs. Melquizael Costa — Lightweight

Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita — Women’s Bantamweight

Heili Alateng (Alatengheili) vs. Juan Diaz — Bantamweight

Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches — Lightweight⁠

How to Watch UFC 334 Live

In the United States, the full event streams on Paramount+ with a standard subscription—no additional pay-per-view fee is required. Plans typically start around $8.99/month (ad-supported Essential) or higher for the ad-free Premium tier.⁠

Early prelims are also available on UFC Fight Pass.

Some reports indicate the main card may air on CBS in addition to Paramount+.

Coverage generally begins with a pre-show before the early prelims.

International options vary by region (for example, TNT Sports/Box Office in the UK/Ireland, Sportsnet in Canada, RMC Sport in France, DAZN in parts of Europe, and UFC Fight Pass in many other markets). Check local listings or the official UFC app/site for your country.⁠

Approximate start times (U.S.):

Early prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

The main event is expected to begin later in the evening (around 11–11:30 p.m. ET depending on earlier fight lengths).

UFC 334 delivers a strong mix of championship stakes, veteran storylines (including Thompson’s farewell and Nunes’ return), and rising talent. Tune in on Paramount+ for the full night of action from Madison Square Garden.