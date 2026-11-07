Unhinged Boxing Promotions 003 Russ Millions vs Kirky Free Fight Live Stream on KICK

Unhinged Promotions 003 takes place today, Saturday, November 7, 2026, bringing another explosive night of influencer boxing to Kilkenny, Ireland. Headlined by British rapper Russ Millions against social media personality and musician Kirky, the highly anticipated event promises internet drama, celebrity appearances, heated rivalries and creator boxing action.

Founded by British streamer HSTikkyTokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, Unhinged Promotions has quickly developed a reputation for turning online beef and social media rivalries into real-life boxing matchups.

With a stacked undercard, a chaotic pre-fight press conference and free online streaming, Unhinged Promotions 003 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about influencer boxing events of 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s event, including the full fight card, venue, start time, tickets and how to watch Unhinged Promotions 003 live online for free.

Unhinged Promotions 003: Event Date, Venue and Start Time

Unhinged Promotions 003 takes place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at The Hub in Kilkenny, Ireland.

The event brings together internet personalities, musicians, streamers and social media creators for a night of crossover boxing entertainment.

Unhinged Promotions 003 event information:

Event: Unhinged Promotions 003

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Venue: The Hub, Cillín Hill

Address: Dublin Road, Kilkenny, Ireland

Postcode: R95 A4VP

Doors open: 7:45 PM local time

Age restriction: 16+

Main event: Russ Millions vs Kirky

Promoter: HSTikkyTokky (Harrison Sullivan)

Live streaming: Free online broadcast

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available through the official Unhinged Promotions website, with Eventbrite handling ticket sales. Available options include ringside seating, ring-walk standing and general admission. Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable.

Russ Millions vs Kirky: Main Event Takes Centre Stage

The headline attraction at Unhinged Promotions 003 sees UK rapper Russ Millions step into the boxing ring for his boxing debut against social media creator and musician Kirky.

Russ Millions is widely recognised for his music career, particularly his hit track “Body”, which helped establish his reputation in the UK music scene.

However, his appearance at Unhinged Promotions 003 represents a different challenge as he trades the recording studio for the boxing ring.

Standing opposite him is Kirky, an online personality and musician who will be looking to spoil the rapper’s boxing debut.

The matchup combines music, social media influence and influencer boxing, making it one of the most anticipated fights on the card.

With both personalities bringing their own online audiences, Russ Millions vs Kirky is expected to attract considerable attention beyond the traditional boxing community.

Unhinged Promotions 003 Full Fight Card

Alongside the headline fight, Unhinged Promotions 003 features a collection of creator boxing matchups involving influencers, TikTok personalities and internet entertainers.

The advertised card includes:

Russ Millions vs Kirky – Main event

Shangel vs License – Co-main event

Modeen vs Mr UK TikTok (MrUKKickOfficial)

Gym Unc vs Money Micky

Chyanne vs T Lighty

A2Anti vs Ambush

The event’s wider creator lineup adds another layer of unpredictability, with personalities from different corners of social media coming together to settle their rivalries inside the ring.

Fight card details and individual matchups should be checked against the promotion’s latest official announcements, as advertised lineups can change before fight night.

Unhinged Promotions Press Conference Ends in Chaos

If the November 6 press conference was anything to go by, fans should expect plenty of drama surrounding Unhinged Promotions 003.

The pre-fight media event descended into chaos after heated confrontations escalated into spitting, physical altercations and flying punches.

Tables were caught up in the disorder as security personnel attempted to separate those involved and restore control.

The situation became so serious that the venue owner reportedly intervened and threatened to cancel the event if the disturbances continued.

HSTikkyTokky and other members of the promotion worked to calm tensions and get proceedings back under control.

The chaotic scenes quickly added to the online buzz surrounding the event, reinforcing Unhinged Promotions’ reputation for combining influencer entertainment with unpredictable fight-night drama.

How to Watch Unhinged Promotions 003 Live Online for Free

One of the biggest attractions of Unhinged Promotions 003 is that fans can watch the event online without paying for a pay-per-view package or purchasing a subscription.

The promotion has advertised free live streaming across multiple platforms, with HSTikkyTokky’s Kick channel serving as the primary recommended destination.

Watch Unhinged Promotions 003 live here:

Kick: https://kick.com/hstikkytokky

Twitch: Search for HSTikkyTokky’s official channel.

YouTube: Look for the official HSTikkyTokky broadcast.

X: Follow HSTikkyTokky for live updates and streaming announcements.

TikTok: Check the official HSTikkyTokky account for broadcast information.

Kick is the recommended platform for viewers looking to catch the live action.

Fans should check the official Kick channel closer to the event’s start time for the exact stream title and go-live announcement.

No pay-per-view purchase or paid streaming subscription is required for the advertised official broadcast.

Will Unhinged Promotions 003 Be Available on Replay?

Fans who cannot watch the event live should keep an eye on the promotion’s official channels after fight night.

Previous Unhinged Promotions events, including Unhinged 001, have had full replay content made available through the promotion’s online platforms.

Highlights, individual fight clips and other event footage may also appear across the promotion’s social media accounts.