Unhinged Promotions 003: Russ Millions vs. Kirky Streams Live for Free on November 7

Unhinged Promotions 003 brings creator boxing chaos to Kilkenny on November 7, 2026 — headlined by Russ Millions vs. Kirky, and streaming free online.⁠

Unhinged Promotions, the influencer-driven boxing series founded by British streamer HSTikkyTokky (Harrison Sullivan), stages its third event tomorrow night. The promotion positions itself as “creator boxing with real consequences,” turning online rivalries, callouts, and big personalities into actual ring matchups. It has drawn comparisons to Adin Ross’s Brand Risk series and follows earlier shows in Basildon (January 2026) and Dublin (September 2026).⁠

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Venue: The Hub, Cillín Hill, Dublin Road, Kilkenny, Ireland (R95 A4VP)

Doors: 19:45 local time

Age limit: 16+ (under-18s must be accompanied by an adult)

Tickets: Available via the official site (unhingedpromotions.co.uk) through Eventbrite — ringside, ring-walk standing, and general admission options. Sales are final with no refunds.

The main event features UK rapper Russ Millions (known for tracks like “Body”) making his boxing debut against social media creator and musician Kirky. The co-main is Shangel vs. License. The undercard is packed with influencers, streamers, and online personalities, including matchups such as Modeen vs. Mr UK TikTok / MrUKKickOfficial, Gym Unc vs. Money Micky, Chyanne vs. T Lighty, A2Anti vs. Ambush, and others (full listed cards vary slightly across sources but center on this stacked creator lineup).⁠

True to the promotion’s name, the pre-fight press conference on November 6 lived up to the “unhinged” billing. It featured spitting, a brawl with flying punches and tables, security intervention, and the venue owner stepping in to threaten cancellation if the chaos continued. HSTikkyTokky and others worked to restore order so the event could proceed.

Rumors have circulated about a possible high-profile appearance (such as Nicki Minaj as a ring girl), but nothing has been officially confirmed.⁠

How to Watch Live Online

The entire card streams live and free. No pay-per-view or subscription is required for the official broadcast.

Primary and multi-platform options (via HSTikkyTokky’s channels):

Kick (main recommended platform): kick.com/hstikkytokky

Also expected on Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok under the same @HSTIKKYTOKKY / HSTikkyTokky branding.

Check the Kick channel closer to start time for the exact stream title and go-live. Previous Unhinged events and the recent press conference drew strong concurrent viewership on Kick. Official site confirmation emphasizes free multi-platform streaming.⁠

For those who miss it live, full replays of earlier cards (such as Unhinged 001) have been made available afterward on the promotion’s channels and site.

This is pure crossover spectacle — less traditional pro boxing and more internet personalities settling scores in the ring with the volume turned all the way up. Expect trash talk carryover, unpredictable moments, and a lively chat across the free streams.