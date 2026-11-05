Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly looking at David Benavidez for next year. On paper it is a strange match: a heavyweight champion and a man who only moved up to cruiserweight this spring. But the records of both fighters explain why the idea keeps coming back.

Two unbeaten records

Usyk is 25-0 with 16 knockouts. Benavidez is 32-0 with 26. Between them, 57 professional fights and no losses.

The physical numbers favour the Ukrainian. Usyk is a southpaw, 191 cm tall with a 198 cm reach. Benavidez fights orthodox at 185 cm with a 189 cm reach. A 9 cm reach gap is a lot to give away against a boxer

who controls distance as well as Usyk does.

Usyk has been here before

Cruiserweight is not new ground for Usyk. He won the WBO title in Gdańsk in September 2016, then went through the World Boxing Super Series and beat Murat Gassiev in Moscow in July 2018 to hold all four

major belts and The Ring title. His last cruiserweight fight was a knockout of Tony Bellew in Manchester in November 2018.

At heavyweight he did it again: two wins over Anthony Joshua, two over Tyson Fury, two over Daniel Dubois. In May 2026 he stopped Rico Verhoeven in the 11th round at the Pyramids of Giza, with the WBC and

The Ring heavyweight titles on the line.

Benavidez is in a hurry

Benavidez won his first cruiserweight titles in his first fight there: a sixth-round knockout of Gilberto Ramírez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 2 May 2026, for the WBA (Super) and WBO belts. He does not

wait long. On 5 December in Glendale he meets Michał Cieślak, with Cieślak’s WBC title added to his own two.

If he wins, Benavidez holds three of the four cruiserweight belts by the end of the year, and the case for a fight with the man who last unified the division becomes much easier to make.

The open questions

Where would they meet? Usyk would have to come down from heavyweight, or Benavidez would have to keep climbing. Who else is in the picture? Jai Opetaia’s name has come up in the same conversations. And what

happens on 5 December? Cieślak is the first job, and nothing is signed beyond it.

What the records do show is two fighters who have never lost, both ranked No. 1 in their divisions in the Boxerbook rating, and one of them with a history of winning everything at exactly the weight the

other has just reached.

Benavidez vs Cieślak, with start times and where to watch, is on Boxerbook’s fight page

(https://boxerbook.com/bouts/193203/david-benavidez-vs-michal-cieslak).

Boxerbook (https://boxerbook.com) keeps the full file behind fights like this one: every professional bout with its source, each boxer’s record going in, method and round, the judges’ cards, weigh-ins against the previous fight, age, reach and stance on fight night, layoffs and late replacements, the officials, and the broadcaster and start time. It is built for AI assistants too: ask it from inside ChatGPT, or connect it to Claude, and the answer comes from the same records.