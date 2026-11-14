Viddal Riley vs. Seydi Coupe Prelims Livestream: How to Watch the MF Pro Card Live on November 14

Viddal Riley puts his European (EBU) cruiserweight title on the line against undefeated mandatory challenger Seydi Coupe in the main event of an MF Pro card at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Both fighters enter at 14-0, making this an unbeaten vs unbeaten clash with major implications for the cruiserweight division.

Riley, the Londoner ranked highly by the IBF (as a mandatory for the vacant world title) and other bodies, won the European belt with a dominant decision over Mateusz Masternak in April 2026. Coupe, the Frenchman known as “Le Matraqueur,” brings a higher knockout percentage and regional titles but faces a clear step up in class on the bigger stage.⁠

The full card streams exclusively live on DAZN. Here’s everything you need for the prelims livestream, start times, undercard, and how to tune in.

Prelims and Main Card Livestream Start Times

Prelims begin earlier in the day for UK viewers and in the morning/afternoon across the US:

Prelims: Approximately 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT.

Main card: 7:00pm GMT / 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT.

Main event ring walks (Riley vs. Coupe): Expected around 10:20–10:23pm GMT / 5:20–5:23pm ET / 2:20–2:23pm PT (subject to undercard length).

Doors at the OVO Arena open earlier (around 4pm GMT). Times can shift slightly on fight night, so check the DAZN app or schedule closer to the event.

How to Watch the Viddal Riley vs. Seydi Coupe Prelims Livestream

The entire MF Pro card—including prelims and the main event—is available live exclusively on DAZN. There is no free official stream; a subscription is required.

Sign up or log in at the official DAZN website or app (available on phones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, and computers).

Subscriptions typically start from around £15.99 / equivalent monthly in other regions (prices and plans vary by country; annual options and trials may be available). Existing subscribers can access the card at no extra cost.

Coverage is global via DAZN in most territories.

This is the only official legal livestream. Avoid unofficial or pirated links, which are unreliable, low-quality, and illegal.

Full Card Overview

Main event

Viddal Riley (14-0, 7 KOs) vs. Seydi Coupe (14-0, 9 KOs) — 12 rounds, EBU European cruiserweight title.

Key undercard bouts (order subject to change)

Zelfa Barrett vs. Gavin Gwynne (lightweight; often listed for a regional title).

Yaser Al Ghena vs. Ben Marksby (super-lightweight; Commonwealth and/or European titles on the line in some reports).

Dan Toward vs. Jak Corrie (super-welterweight).

Additional prelim and undercard fights round out the bill, featuring rising British talent and other regional prospects.⁠

Tale of the Tape Snapshot

Fighter Record Age Hometown Height KO Rate Notes

Viddal Riley 14-0 (7 KOs) 29 London, England 6’1″ (185cm) ~50% European champion; former British champion; strong ranking path

Seydi Coupe 14-0 (9 KOs) 29 Roubaix, France ~6’3–6’4″ ~64% Former French champion; mandatory challenger; power threat

Riley has faced higher-level opposition (including a British title win that looks stronger retrospectively and the Masternak victory). Coupe has been dominant regionally but is making a significant jump.⁠

What to Expect

A win for Riley keeps him on track as a leading contender (IBF mandatory status for the vacant title remains a key talking point amid ongoing developments in that picture). Coupe aims for the biggest victory of his career and the European crown on foreign soil.

Expect Riley to use movement, jab, and ring IQ, while Coupe looks to apply pressure and power. Many previews favor Riley to control the action, potentially via decision or late stoppage, though Coupe’s knockout rate makes him dangerous if the fight becomes chaotic.