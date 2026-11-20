Golden Boy Fight Night XVIII: Amari Jones headlining vs. DeAundre Pettus, with undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora defending in the co-main, airs today (November 20, 2026) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Prelims stream free on the Golden Boy YouTube channel.

The card, co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, MF Pro, and Sampson Boxing, features rising talent and a hometown title defense. Main-card action is exclusive to DAZN starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Preliminary bouts begin earlier on YouTube at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET (with some reports noting possible dual availability), followed by a Golden Boy “After Dark” stream on YouTube after the DAZN portion.⁠

Main Event and Co-Main

Amari “The Reaper” Jones (17-0, 15 KOs), the 24-year-old Oakland middleweight and IBF No. 1 contender, headlines against DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs) of South Carolina in a scheduled 12-round bout. Jones is coming off a third-round stoppage of former titleholder Vincenzo Gualtieri and enters ranked highly by The Ring. Pettus looks to spoil the path of the hard-hitting prospect.⁠

In the co-main, Coachella Valley’s Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defends her undisputed flyweight titles (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring) against Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1) of Poland (based in Yorkshire, UK) over 10 two-minute rounds. Fundora, a top pound-for-pound fighter and 2024 Fighter of the Year, returns home after a string of stoppage defenses, most recently against Viviana Ruiz. Zapotoczna is making her U.S. debut as a significant underdog. Both made weight cleanly (Fundora 110.4 lbs, Zapotoczna 111.2 lbs).⁠

Full Card Overview and Free Prelims Focus

The undercard showcases Golden Boy and MF Pro prospects. Reported main-card bouts (subject to final order) include welterweights Joel Iriarte vs. Darvin Galeano and Cayden Griffiths vs. Jean Rivera-Pacheco, plus super lightweight Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Juan Meza Angulo.⁠

Free live stream prelims kick off on the official Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel at 2 p.m. PT. These early fights typically feature developing talent and local fighters, giving fans free access to the full Fight Night atmosphere before the paid DAZN main card. Exact preliminary matchups reported across sources include bouts such as Amir Anderson vs. Daniel Buciuc and Victor Morales vs. Leonardo Sanchez, with additional undercard action potentially spilling into the YouTube stream or “After Dark.” Check the Golden Boy channel for the live feed and any last-minute adjustments, as fight orders can shift.

How to Watch

Prelims (free): Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel, starting ~2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Main card: DAZN, starting 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET (worldwide; subscription required, no PPV).

After Dark: Golden Boy YouTube following the main event.

Venue doors are listed around 2 p.m. PT. Tickets and further details are available through Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Weigh-ins and final face-offs confirmed the fighters are ready, with Jones and Pettus exchanging intensity and Fundora set for a hometown defense.

This Golden Boy Fight Night closes the year with fireworks potential—Jones pushing toward a title shot and Fundora solidifying her reign in front of Coachella Valley fans. Tune into the free YouTube prelims early for the full experience, then switch to DAZN for the headliners. All times and card details are subject to change; verify via official Golden Boy or DAZN channels closer to start.