Watch Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan Co-Main Live on Orobio vs. Cedeno Card in Montreal

Montreal’s long-delayed super middleweight showdown between Steven “Bang Bang” Butler and Erik Bazinyan headlines the co-main event Thursday night at Casino de Montréal, supporting the clash of undefeated prospects Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno.

The 10-round bout between Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) and Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) was elevated after Cuban cruiserweight Lenar Perez withdrew from his scheduled co-feature against Artur Ziyatdinov due to a training injury. Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) confirmed the change earlier this week, keeping both fighters on the card in the upgraded slot.⁠

The matchup itself has been years in the making and repeatedly postponed by injuries, marking at least the fourth attempt to stage it. Both men are longtime members of the EOTTM stable and have trained together for years in the Montreal area. Butler, the local power puncher from Montreal, brings heavy hands and a high knockout ratio. Bazinyan, the Armenian-born technician based in nearby Laval, Quebec, returns after more than two years away following a 10th-round stoppage loss to Jaime Munguia in 2024.

At 31 years old each, the pair sit at a career crossroads. Butler has mixed results in recent outings, including a stoppage loss to Edgar Berlanga earlier this year after dropping his opponent early. A strong performance in front of his hometown crowd could re-establish him as a contender at 168 pounds. Bazinyan aims to rebuild momentum and prove he still belongs among the division’s better fighters after the layoff and previous setbacks.

The main event features Colombian prospect Jhon Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) defending his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles against Dominican contender Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs). Orobio, based in Montreal and a rising force with Eye of the Tiger, brings explosive power. Cedeno, nicknamed “La Bazuka,” returns from a lengthy absence looking to upset the favorite and claim regional hardware.⁠

The sold-out card also includes lightweight action between Avery Martin Duval and Damian Wrzesinski, Olympic bronze medalist Wyatt Sanford against Gabriel Jimenez in the super lightweights, and additional undercard bouts.

How to watch Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan and the full Orobio vs. Cedeno card

The event takes place Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal. Doors and preliminary action begin in the early evening local time, with the televised portion expected to start around 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans in Quebec can stream it on Punching Grace. International audiences, including the United States and beyond, can watch live on DAZN.⁠

This local rivalry finally reaching the ring adds significant intrigue to an already strong night of boxing in Montreal. Butler’s pressure and power against Bazinyan’s skill and experience sets up a compelling stylistic clash that has had fans waiting through multiple delays. Whether it ends early or goes the distance, the winner will take a meaningful step forward while the loser faces questions about the next phase of their career.

The full undercard and start times remain subject to the usual fight-night adjustments, but the co-main between Butler and Bazinyan is locked in as one of the night’s must-see attractions.