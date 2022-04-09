Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han Championship Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Mikaela Mayer, the WBO/IBF unified junior lightweight world champion, is set to defend her titles against former world champion Jennifer Han this Saturday, April 9 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Mayer-Han will air LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) achieved international recognition following her participation in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Mayer unified her WBO 130-pound title with longtime IBF champion Maiva Hamadouche last November. Han (18-4-1, 1 KO) became the first world champion out of El Paso, Texas, when she defeated Helen Joseph to capture the IBF featherweight crown in September 2015.

In the co-feature, San Diego’s Giovani Santillan faces Jeovanis Barraza in a 10-round welterweight battle.

Mikaela vs. Han, LIVE this Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET/PT.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Live Stream) 10:00 PM ET/PT

Mikaela Mayer (C) vs. Jennifer Han IBF, WBO Jr. Lightweight

Giovani Santillan vs. Jeovanis Barraza

Andrew Moloney vs. Gilberto Mendoza

Preliminary Undercard (ESPN+ Live Stream) 7:00 PM ET/PT

Floyd Diaz vs. Blake Quintana

Duke Ragan vs. Diuhl Olguin

Jason Moloney vs. Francisco Javier Pedroza

Ginny Fuchs vs. Randee Lynn Morales

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Raul Chirino

