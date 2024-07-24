Super RIZIN 3: Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo Live Stream Open Workout

Boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao will take on Japanese kickboxing sensation Rukiya Anpo in a special rules stand up bout at the Super RIZIN 3 MMA event on July 28 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Before the combatants trade leather in the ring, they will display their striking skills in the open workout on Thursday and fans can watch it live online.

Pacquiao, 45, retired from professional boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas in 2021, since that lost he ran for President of the Philippines but lost by a wide margin. After his political run he decided to try his hand in exhibition boxing matches, and he took on Korean martial arts YouTube star DK Yoo on December 2022 and won by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao hasn’t made an official announcement on if he will return to the professional boxing ranks yet but that decision will be made after he fights Anpo in the ring to see how he feels and if he still has his timing and reflexes.

For a young Japanese kickboxing star like Rukiya Anpo this is a dream come true to face a legendary star like Pacquiao and it also could make him a legend if he knocks out the Filipino southpaw.

The pair will fight in a catchweight bout of a 152-lbs and it will be set for only three, 3 minute rounds.

Watch the Super RIZIN 3: Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo Open Workout Live Stream on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT on YouTube.

Super RIZIN 3 Fight Card

Featherweight – Mikuru Asakura vs. Ren Hiramoto

Catchweight (152 lbs) – Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo Rizin (Special Boxing Match Rules)

Featherweight – Yutaka Saito vs. Yuta Kubo

Flyweight – Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Makoto Takahashi

Catchweight – Hideo Tokoro vs. Hiroya Kondo

Bantamweight – Ryusei Ashizawa vs. Kouzi

Catchweight (126 lbs) – John Dodson vs. Takaki Soya (Bare Knuckle Bout)

Women’s Super Atomweight – Rena Kubota vs. Kate Oyama

Featherweight – Japan Hiroaki Suzuki vs. YA-MAN

Women’s Catchweight (126 lbs) – Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala (Bare Knuckle Bout)

Featherweight – Suguru Nii vs. Kazumasa Majima

