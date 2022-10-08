Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo FREE Fight Live Stream Undercard Video

SHOWTIME Sports will live stream a FREE 3-fight preliminary undercard as part of the Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo boxing event on October 8th from the Dignity Healthy Sports Park in Carson, California.

The live stream and countdown show will feature top level boxers, former world title challengers and undefeated prospects.

The opening bout for the prelim broadcast will be the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs) taking on Mexican Naomi Arellano Reyes (9-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round women’s flyweight bout.

In the second bout, Edward Vazquez (12-1, 3 KOs) fights Viktor Slavinskyi (13-1-1, 5 KOs) in an junior middleweight bout set for 8-rounds.

The Main Event of the FREE prelims on YouTube has former world title challenger “The Mean Machine” Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-2-1, 18 KOs) going heads up with Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight clash.

The Premier Boxing Champions card will then transfer over to SHOWTIME and an IBF super flyweight world championship rematch between undefeated Argentinean champion Fernando Martinez and former champ Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines.

Top junior middleweight contender Carlos Adames takes on Juan Macias Montiel and in the main event undefeated Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora meets Carlos Ocampo in a junior middleweight bout.

The Fundora vs. Ocampo preliminary live stream undercard and countdown show begins at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, October 8, 2022 on SHOWTIME Sports official YouTube Channel.



