Jaime Munguia Tests Positive for Exogenous Testosterone in VADA Drug Test

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia tested positive for a banned substance following his unanimous decision victory over Bruno Surace on May 4, 2025. The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) confirmed that Munguia’s A-sample, collected the day after the fight, revealed the presence of exogenous testosterone metabolites, indicating the use of a synthetic form of the hormone. The revelation threatens to nullify Munguia’s hard-fought redemption win and raises questions about his future in the sport.

Munguia, a 28-year-old super middleweight contender from Tijuana, Mexico, secured a unanimous decision victory over Surace in Riyadh, avenging a stunning sixth-round knockout loss to the Frenchman in their first encounter last December in Munguia’s hometown. The rematch, fought on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez’s super middleweight title unification bout, was seen as a critical step for Munguia to reestablish himself as a top contender in the 168-pound division. However, the positive drug test has cast a dark cloud over what was meant to be a triumphant comeback.

According to reports from The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, VADA notified all relevant parties of the adverse finding, and Munguia now has 10 days to request testing of his B-sample to confirm or contest the result. Should the B-sample also test positive, Munguia faces a likely suspension from the British Boxing Board of Control, which oversaw the bout, and the victory could be overturned to a no-contest, erasing his redemption arc.

Munguia, with a record of 45-2 (35 KOs), issued a statement on Instagram, vehemently denying any intentional wrongdoing. “I have always been a clean athlete,” he declared. “Several experts have explained that there are multiple ways contamination can occur, and I am fully willing to undergo any retroactive, current, or future testing to demonstrate that I have always been a clean athlete.” Munguia’s team has yet to provide further comment, but the fighter’s insistence on contamination as a possible cause suggests a defense strategy that may hinge on proving unintentional exposure.

The failed test has drawn sharp reactions from the boxing community. Bruno Surace, speaking to The Ring, expressed shock and frustration, stating, “There’s no place in boxing for cheating; the sport is dangerous enough already. I went to Mexico and knocked out Munguia fair and square in December and I was gracious enough to give him a rematch in May. He knew he could not beat me on a level playing field.” Surace’s demand for the result to be overturned immediately underscores the gravity of the situation and the potential damage to Munguia’s reputation.

Munguia’s camp, led by renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso, is also under scrutiny. Reynoso, who began training Munguia for the Surace rematch, has previously worked with fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Oscar Valdez, both of whom have faced their own doping controversies. The association has fueled speculation about systemic issues within the camp, with some in the boxing world questioning whether Munguia’s positive test is part of a broader pattern.

Fellow boxers have weighed in with mixed perspectives. Jermall Charlo, commenting to BoxingScene, alluded to the scandal with a blunt remark: “Jaime Munguia OD’d. He did some goofy shit.” However, Charlo’s statements were later noted to be based on outdated information. Caleb Plant, a potential future opponent, stopped short of labeling Munguia a cheater, citing the ongoing investigation but acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations.

The timing of the scandal is particularly damaging for Munguia, who was positioning himself for high-profile fights against the likes of Caleb Plant, Edgar Berlanga, or Christian Mbilli following his victory over Surace. With only one win in his last four outings, including a loss to Alvarez in May 2024 and the knockout defeat to Surace in December, Munguia’s career was already at a crossroads. A suspension or overturned result could further derail his aspirations in the competitive super middleweight division.

Munguia’s team now await the results of the B-sample testing and the subsequent decisions by the British Boxing Board of Control.

For Munguia, the coming weeks will be critical. A negative B-sample could salvage his victory and reputation, but a confirmed positive test would likely result in significant consequences, both professionally and personally.

