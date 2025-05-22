Manny Pacquiao’s Bold Comeback: The Risk of Facing Mario Barrios at Age 46

Manny Pacquiao, one of boxing’s greatest icons, has long held a special place in my heart. His blistering speed, relentless work rate, and unparalleled eight-division world champion status made him a household name around the globe. Even at age 40, Pacquiao defied Father Time with his stunning win over Keith Thurman in 2019. Yet, as news broke that the 46-year-old legend is coming out of retirement to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19, 2025, in Las Vegas, I find myself filled with unease rather than excitement. The reality is that Pacquiao faces a serious risk in this fight—and the potential for a dangerous outcome is very real.

First and foremost, we cannot ignore the obvious: Pacquiao’s age. At 46, he is attempting something that only a select few, like George Foreman and Bernard Hopkins, have managed to do—compete for a world title in their mid-40s. But there’s a key difference. Foreman was a heavyweight, relying on brute strength and power, while Hopkins, a master of defense, took minimal punishment in the ring. Pacquiao, on the other hand, built his career on high-energy, fast-paced attacks that involve frequent movement and angles. With 498 rounds under his belt in a career spanning 26 years, it’s impossible to overlook the wear and tear. His last bout, a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in 2021, revealed a fighter who was still game but lacked the explosiveness and speed he was once known for. Now, with nearly four years of inactivity, it’s hard to imagine the same Pacquiao who once captivated us with his lightning-fast combinations and footwork.

Mario Barrios, at 30, isn’t a world-beater, but he presents a real threat. With a record of 29-2-1 (18 KOs), Barrios is a tall, rangy welterweight who boasts a 5-inch height and 4-inch reach advantage over Pacquiao. His knockout ratio of 62% suggests he has the power to hurt an aging legend, especially one who has been knocked out in the past—most notably by Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012. Barrios has already shown his toughness, dropping Ugas twice in their 2023 showdown to win a unanimous decision. Keep in mind, Ugas is the same fighter who defeated Pacquiao. Though Barrios struggled in a split draw against Abel Ramos in November 2024, he’s still an active, hungry fighter looking to prove himself against a true legend.

Even Pacquiao’s exhibition bouts in recent years have failed to inspire confidence. In July 2024, he faced kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in an unscored exhibition at Super RIZIN 3, which ended in a three-round draw. Observers noted that Pacquiao appeared sluggish, taking more punches than we’re used to seeing from the once elusive fighter. His promoter, Sean Gibbons, admitted that Pacquiao hadn’t adequately prepared for the match, citing a last-minute opponent change and behind-the-scenes issues. If Pacquiao struggled in an exhibition against a kickboxer, how will he fare against a world-class boxer in a full, 12-round title fight?

The physical challenges of returning to the ring at this stage in his career are immense. Pacquiao’s long-time trainer, Justin Fortune, insists that Manny still possesses strength and speed, and that his upcoming training camp will focus on recovery and strategy rather than grueling workouts. However, even Fortune’s optimism can’t change the reality of an aging body that’s been through countless battles. Pacquiao’s history of injuries, including a torn rotator cuff from his 2015 loss to Floyd Mayweather, is also a cause for concern. At 46, recovery is slower, reflexes dull, and the ability to withstand punishment diminishes. Barrios, under the guidance of respected trainer Bob Santos, will no doubt target these weaknesses—whether by working the body to drain Pacquiao’s stamina or landing clean headshots against a fighter whose defense has already deteriorated.

Stylistically, this is a nightmare matchup for an aging Pacquiao. Throughout his career, Manny’s footwork and movement overwhelmed opponents, but his 2021 loss to Ugas revealed how difficult it can be for him to close the distance against a taller, longer opponent. Barrios, standing 5’10” with a 71-inch reach, can keep Pacquiao at bay with his jab and straight right hand—strategies that have proven effective against the Filipino legend in the past. If Pacquiao attempts to rush in, he risks getting hit by counters from a younger, stronger fighter who has already demonstrated he can handle pressure, as seen in his win over Ugas. Former world champion Amir Khan, who has sparred with Barrios, has even warned that the “Aztec Warrior” presents a “tricky” fight for Pacquiao, especially with the age disparity.

The WBC’s decision to place Pacquiao at No. 5 in their welterweight rankings despite having been inactive since 2021 has sparked controversy. Many see it as a blatant cash grab, leveraging Pacquiao’s legendary status to sell pay-per-views rather than reflecting his current ability. Social media posts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have echoed this sentiment, with fans calling the ranking “ridiculous” and a “lose-lose” scenario for Barrios—who either beats a “washed” Pacquiao or loses to a 46-year-old man. But the real concern is not Pacquiao’s reputation—it’s his physical well-being. History is filled with cautionary tales of fighters who returned too late and suffered the consequences, from Muhammad Ali’s tragic loss to Larry Holmes in 1980 to Roy Jones Jr.’s knockout defeats later in his career. While Pacquiao is a different fighter, at 46, he is taking a huge risk with a body that has endured years of punishment.

Some argue that Pacquiao’s experience and ring intelligence could still pull off an upset, pointing to his remarkable win over Thurman in 2019. Even trainer Robert Garcia suggested that Barrios’ inconsistency could present openings for Pacquiao if he remains disciplined. Even welterweight champion Terence Crawford weighed in, stating that Pacquiao is not “done” at 46. But when you watch footage of Pacquiao training in recent months, his speed appears a mere shadow of what it once was. The old spark just isn’t there anymore, and that’s a problem against a fighter like Barrios, who needs only one opportunity to land a fight-changing punch.

Finally, we cannot overlook the external pressures Pacquiao faces. With a failed Philippine Senate race bid on May 12, 2025, and his presidential bid in 2022, where he finished a distant third, he lost lots of money campaigning and needs to recoup what was lost. Even if he’s medically cleared by the Nevada State Athletic Commission—as confirmed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman—there’s no guarantee he’ll be mentally and physically ready for a world-class battle.

As a fan, I want to believe in Pacquiao’s ability to turn back the clock, to land that signature left hand and glide away from danger. But reality is more sobering: a 46-year-old fighter with nearly four years of ring rust, facing a young, hungry, and active champion in a 12-round war, is asking for trouble. Barrios doesn’t need to be a knockout artist like Terence Crawford to make Pacquiao pay; he just needs to be competent, and he’s shown he can do more than that. If Pacquiao takes one clean shot, we might witness a knockout that tarnishes his legacy and, worse, leaves him physically compromised. I’ll be watching on July 19, but not with excitement—more with apprehension, hoping that, win or lose, Pacquiao walks away without serious injury.

Erwin Lastimosa is a long time boxing fan and enjoys boxing discussion with his peers. Some of his favorite fighters are Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Muhammad Ali, Flash Elorde, Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

