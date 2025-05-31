Oscar De La Hoya Advises 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao to Prioritize Rest Ahead of Mario Barrios Showdown

Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya has offered sage advice to Manny Pacquiao as the Filipino legend prepares to return to the boxing ring in a summer showdown with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. De La Hoya who was in Las Vegas promoting Friday’s Darius Fulghum vs. Bek Melikuziev event urged the 46-year-old Pacquiao to focus on rest to ensure his body is ready for the challenge, emphasizing the importance of recovery for the aging fighter.

“You’re 46 years old,” said De La Hoya. “You have to remember that. So, give your body some rest. Rest right now is Manny Pacquiao’s friend in between training, in between sparring sessions. There is no shame in taking a day off or two, Manny. Trust me. Let your body relax. Let your body rest. He’ll do fine. He is experienced. He’s got obviously the power because it never leaves you. The speed I’m a little worried about, but I think look, Mario Barrios is a live dog. He’s a world champion and he’s no slouch. So, I think it’s going to be a good fight. I wish Manny all the best. I’m not sure who’s going to win. I really haven’t seen Barrios, but I think Barrios’ youth is obviously with him in this corner.”

Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, is eyeing a sensational return to the ring after his last professional bout in 2021. Known for his blistering speed and relentless style, the “Pac-Man” faces a formidable opponent in Barrios, a younger, battle-tested champion whose youth and hunger could pose a significant challenge. De La Hoya, a former rival turned promoter, expressed confidence in Pacquiao’s experience and enduring power but voiced concerns about whether his speed—a critical weapon in his arsenal—can hold up against the 30-year-old Barrios.

De La Hoya noted the youth of Barrios and Pacquiao’s experience, acknowledging the competitive nature of the matchup. While he remains optimistic about Pacquiao’s chances, De La Hoya’s advice underscores the physical toll of returning to elite-level competition at 46. De La Hoya emphasized rest as a key factor in Pacquiao’s preparation.

Pacquiao’s experience and power pitted against Barrios’ youth is the story of the fight. De La Hoya, while refraining from picking a winner, predicted an exciting fight and extended his best wishes to Pacquiao.

As Pacquiao laces up his gloves once more, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if the Pac-Man has one more great fight left in him.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

