Teofimo Lopez Claims Jaron “Boots” Ennis Declined High-Profile Welterweight Clash

Former unified lightweight champion and current WBO light welterweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez has publicly stated that Jaron “Boots” Ennis, the unified IBF and WBA welterweight champion, has turned down a proposed fight that was backed by prominent Saudi boxing financier Turki Alalshikh. The claim, made via social media on Tuesday, has stirred significant buzz in the boxing community.

Lopez, 27, fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr. on May 2, 2025, in a Times Square boxing event, has been vocal about his desire to move up to the 147-pound welterweight division to challenge Ennis. In a post on X, Lopez asserted that Ennis rejected the opportunity to face him for the WBA and IBF welterweight titles, hinting at frustration and even questioning his future in professional boxing. “Boots declined the fight Turki wanted to make,” Lopez wrote, adding, “I’m not sure if I will continue to be a professional boxer.”

The potential matchup has been a topic of speculation for months, with promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Ennis, confirming in mid-May that negotiations were underway for a possible August clash in Saudi Arabia. Hearn noted the fight was a “great option” for Ennis but highlighted ongoing discussions about whether Ennis would remain at 147 pounds or move up to the 154-pound junior middleweight division. “We’re talking with His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] about Boots against Teofimo, possibly in August,” Hearn said at the time.

However, according to posts on X, Ennis instructed Hearn to prioritize unification bouts at welterweight over a fight with Lopez, a decision that has drawn criticism from some fans and analysts.

Ennis, 27, is coming off a dominant sixth-round TKO victory over Eimantas Stanionis on April 12, 2025, in Atlantic City, where he unified the IBF and WBA welterweight titles. With an unblemished record of 34-0 (30 KOs), Ennis is widely regarded as one of the most talented fighters in the division. However, critics have pointed to his lack of marquee opponents, with former champion Tim Bradley recently suggesting that Lopez’s experience against elite fighters gives him an edge in a potential matchup.

Lopez, with a record of 23-1 (13 KOs), has faced high-caliber opponents like Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor, earning him a reputation as a bold competitor despite occasional criticism for lackluster performances, such as his recent fight against Barboza. His camp, led by his father and trainer, Teofimo Lopez Sr., has been pushing for the Ennis fight since December 2024, emphasizing Lopez’s readiness to challenge the welterweight star.

The boxing world remains divided on the issue. Some, including promoter Bob Arum, view Lopez as an underdog against Ennis, citing the latter’s size, power, and technical prowess as potential barriers. “It would be a mismatch with Boots blanking Lopez in a one-sided fight,” Arum stated earlier this month. Conversely, Bradley has warned that Ennis should avoid Lopez, describing the matchup as risky due to Lopez’s high boxing IQ and resilience when mentally focused.

As of now, Ennis has not publicly responded to Lopez’s latest claims. His team’s focus appears to remain on securing unification fights against WBC champion Mario Barrios or WBO champion Brian Norman Jr., though a mandatory defense against Shakhram Giyasov looms. Meanwhile, Lopez’s outspoken challenge has added fuel to the narrative that Ennis is selectively choosing opponents, a sentiment echoed by fans online questioning his readiness for “real threats” like Lopez, Ortiz, or former champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

With Alalshikh’s backing and the allure of a high-profile event in Saudi Arabia, the pressure is on for both fighters to make a statement. Whether Ennis will reconsider the fight or continue his pursuit of undisputed status at 147 pounds remains to be seen. For Lopez, the callout is a bold move to cement his legacy, but it also raises questions about his next steps if the fight fails to materialize.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

