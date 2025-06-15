Indian Boxing Star Nishant Dev Dominates Josue Silva in Unanimous Decision Victory

New York, June 14, 2025 — Indian boxing sensation Nishant Dev continued his meteoric rise in the professional boxing world with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Josue Silva on the undercard of the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos fight at Madison Square Garden Theater. The 24-year-old Olympian improved his professional record to 2-0 (1 KO), showcasing his skill, precision, and potential as a future world title contender.

Dev, who turned professional earlier this year after a heartbreaking quarter-final loss at the 2024 Paris Olympics, displayed the same aggressive yet calculated style that has earned him accolades in the amateur ranks. Facing the more experienced Silva, who entered the bout with a 3-2 (1 KO) record, Dev controlled the six-round light middleweight contest from start to finish, earning a 60-54 score on all three judges’ scorecards.

The Indian southpaw’s speed, elite distance control, and agile footwork overwhelmed Silva, whose high-volume punching style failed to match Dev’s precision. While Dev didn’t secure the knockout he sought, his sharp shot selection and ability to outmaneuver his opponent drew praise from fans and analysts alike.

Dev’s performance was a testament to his preparation under trainer Ronald Simms, a former professional boxer who has guided him since his junior days. “I’m here to show the world what Indian boxing can do,” Dev said post-fight. “This win is for my family, my country, and every young boxer dreaming big in India.” His victory comes on the heels of a stunning professional debut in January, where he stopped Alton Wiggins in the first round in Las Vegas.

Silva, a 32-year-old California-born fighter, struggled to find answers for Dev’s relentless pace and technical prowess. Despite his experience, Silva’s sporadic career and lack of knockout power—evident with only one KO in his record—left him unable to counter Dev’s dominance.

The significance of Dev’s win extends beyond the ring. As the first Indian boxer signed by Matchroom Boxing, a promotion powerhouse led by Eddie Hearn, Dev is carving a path for Indian boxers on the global stage. “From Las Vegas for the debut to New York for pro fight No. 2, Indian Olympian Nishant Dev is the next talent out!” Matchroom Boxing posted on X, highlighting the excitement surrounding his rise.

Dev’s decision to turn professional was influenced by the uncertainty surrounding boxing’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and his desire to secure financial stability while pursuing his dream of becoming a world champion. “My destiny is to become a professional boxing world champion,” Dev told Sportstar earlier this year. His performance against Silva suggests he’s well on his way.

With this victory, Dev is already being eyed for bigger opportunities. Speculation on social media points to a potential return on July 19, 2025, on the undercard of the Bam Rodriguez vs. Cafu fight, signaling a busy year ahead for the Indian star. For now, Dev’s focus remains clear: to inspire a new generation of Indian boxers and cement his legacy as a global boxing icon.

“This is just the beginning,” Dev said, smiling confidently after the fight. “I want to make India proud and show the world we can produce champions.” With his blend of talent, determination, and charisma, Nishant Dev is proving that Indian boxing has a bright future—and he’s leading the charge.

