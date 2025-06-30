Jake Paul’s Win Over Chavez Jr. Means Little Until He Faces Top-Ranked Boxers

Why Jake Paul Isn’t Ready for a Boxing Championship Despite His Victory Over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul’s unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, marked another step in his polarizing boxing journey. With a professional record now standing at 12-1, Paul has expressed his ambition to challenge for a world title, calling out cruiserweight champions like Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Badou Jack. However, despite his latest victory, there are compelling reasons why Paul is not yet ready to compete for a boxing championship. From his performance against Chavez Jr. to the broader context of his career, the evidence suggests that Paul still has significant hurdles to overcome before he can be considered a legitimate contender for a world title.

A Win Over a Faded Past Prime Opponent

Paul’s victory over Chavez Jr. was decisive, with scorecards reading 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92 in his favor. He dominated the early rounds, leveraging his jab and body work to control a largely inactive Chavez Jr., who landed just nine punches in the first five rounds. However, Chavez Jr., at 39 years old and more than a decade removed from his prime as a WBC middleweight champion, was a shadow of his former self. His lackluster performance, marked by minimal punch output until a late surge in the final two rounds, did little to test Paul’s abilities against elite competition. Chavez Jr. himself acknowledged Paul’s strength in the early rounds but noted that he tired significantly, stating, “I don’t think he’s ready for the champions, but he’s a good fighter.”

This fight highlighted a recurring pattern in Paul’s career: his opponents are often past their prime or not at the level of current world champions. Chavez Jr., with a record of 54-7-1 and only one fight since 2021, has struggled with motivation, weight issues, and personal challenges, including substance abuse and legal troubles. His performance against Paul was reminiscent of his 2021 loss to a 46-year-old Anderson Silva, whom Paul also defeated in 2022. Beating a faded former champion does not equate to readiness for the rigors of a title fight against active, prime contenders.

Stamina Concerns and Technical Limitations

One of the most glaring issues exposed in the Chavez Jr. fight was Paul’s stamina. While he controlled the first half of the 10-round bout with a consistent jab and body shots, he visibly faded in the later rounds. Chavez Jr., despite his inactivity, landed 40 of his 61 total punches in the final two rounds, capitalizing on Paul’s fatigue. This vulnerability could prove catastrophic against a world champion who can maintain a high pace and exploit late-round weaknesses.

Paul’s technical skills, while improved since his loss to Tommy Fury in 2023, still lack the polish required for championship-level boxing. His reliance on his jab and occasional power shots was effective against Chavez Jr.’s passivity, but top-tier fighters like Ramirez or Badou Jack possess superior ring IQ, defensive prowess, and combination punching. Paul’s tendency to drop his hands and his limited head movement were evident when Chavez Jr. finally mounted offense in rounds nine and ten, landing hard hooks that rocked Paul. A more active and skilled opponent would likely capitalize on these flaws earlier and more decisively.

The Quality of Opposition

Paul’s 12-1 record is impressive on paper, but the quality of his opponents raises questions about his readiness for a title shot. His most notable wins—against Chavez Jr., Mike Tyson (aged 58), Anderson Silva (a former MMA fighter), and various other MMA veterans like Nate Diaz and Mike Perry—do not reflect the level of competition found in the cruiserweight division’s upper echelon. His sole loss to Tommy Fury, a boxer with a more traditional pedigree, exposed gaps in Paul’s ability to handle opponents with legitimate boxing skills. Fury outboxed Paul despite being knocked down, winning via split decision.

The cruiserweight division, while sometimes overlooked, features formidable champions like Ramirez, who defended his WBA and WBO titles on the same card as Paul, and Jai Opetaia, the IBF champion. These fighters have faced top-tier competition and possess the experience and durability that Paul has yet to encounter. Even Chavez Jr., in his post-fight comments, suggested Paul isn’t ready for such challenges, and boxing purists argue that a title shot should be earned through years of climbing the ranks against active, high-level boxers, not through high-profile matchups with faded names.

The Ranking Debate

Paul’s potential inclusion in the WBA and WBC cruiserweight rankings, as hinted by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, has sparked controversy. Sulaiman suggested that a convincing win over Chavez Jr. could warrant a ranking, but this overlooks the traditional criteria of fight history, activity, and competition level. For context, established boxers like Viddal Riley (ranked 15th by the WBC) and Cheavon Clarke have built their resumes through consistent performances against active contenders. Paul’s reliance on name recognition and marketability rather than a robust boxing resume undermines the meritocratic principles of the sport.

The Path Forward

To his credit, Paul has shown dedication to improving his craft, and his ability to generate massive attention—evidenced by the 65 million viewers for his Tyson fight—cannot be ignored. However, to be championship-ready, Paul must face active, prime boxers who can test his skills, endurance, and resilience. A fight against a top-15 cruiserweight contender, such as Riley or Clarke, would provide a more accurate gauge of his readiness. Additionally, addressing his stamina issues through improved conditioning and refining his defensive techniques will be crucial if he hopes to compete with the division’s elite.

Jake Paul’s win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was a showcase of his current abilities but also a reminder of his limitations. While he dominated a faded former champion, his stamina issues, technical shortcomings, and lack of experience against prime, elite boxers indicate that he is not yet ready for a world title shot. Boxing championships are earned through battles against the best, not through carefully selected matchups with diminished opponents. For Paul to silence his critics and achieve his goal of becoming a world champion, he must take on tougher challenges and prove he can hang with the cruiserweight division’s top dogs. Until then, his title aspirations remain a distant dream.

