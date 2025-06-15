Richardson Hitchins Dominates George Kambosos Jr. by TKO Stoppage in Round 8

Richardson Hitchins Dominates George Kambosos Jr. to Retain IBF Super Lightweight Title in New York Homecoming

New York, NY – June 14, 2025 – In a commanding performance at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s own Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) successfully defended his IBF super lightweight title with an eighth-round stoppage victory over former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. (22-4, 10 KOs) on Saturday night. The bout, broadcast live on DAZN, marked Hitchins’ first title defense and a triumphant homecoming in front of an electric New York crowd.

From the opening bell, Hitchins showcased his technical prowess, leveraging his height and reach advantage to control the fight’s range. The 27-year-old champion frustrated Kambosos with a sharp jab and precise combinations, keeping the Australian at bay while landing clean shots. Kambosos, known for his grit and heart, attempted to press forward with body shots and overhand rights, but Hitchins’ superior boxing IQ and movement neutralized much of the challenger’s offense.

The fight’s turning point came in the eighth round when Hitchins landed a devastating left hook to Kambosos’ body, dropping the former champion to the canvas. Though Kambosos rose to his feet, referee Michael Griffin waved off the contest at 2:33, deeming him too hurt to continue. The stoppage capped a one-sided performance that solidified Hitchins as a rising star in the 140-pound division.

“I was watching Teofimo [Lopez] and George Kambosos go to war in this ring, and I said, ‘When I get my opportunity, I’ll make the best of it,’” Hitchins declared post-fight, reflecting on his journey from spectator to champion at Madison Square Garden. “I smelled blood, but I wanted to keep punishing him. I told his dad, ‘If you love your son, you’ll stop the fight.’ He was tough, but I was the better man tonight.”

Kambosos, 31, entered the bout as a significant underdog (+720 per FanDuel Sportsbook) but carried the confidence of his 2021 upset victory over Teofimo Lopez in the same venue. However, the Australian struggled to close the distance against Hitchins, who fought with poise and avoided the brawling style Kambosos had hoped to impose. Despite landing some shots in the sixth round, Kambosos’ efforts were not enough to sway the momentum. Post-fight, Kambosos graciously acknowledged Hitchins’ performance, slipping to 22-4 in his professional career.

Hitchins’ dominance was evident in the scorecards and statistics. He consistently outlanded Kambosos, particularly with his jab, and displayed the defensive savvy that has drawn comparisons to elite technicians. The victory marked Hitchins’ fourth consecutive headlining appearance and his first as a world champion, following his split-decision win over Liam Paro in December 2024 to claim the IBF title.

The build-up to the fight was heated, with Hitchins confronting Kambosos at the final press conference, even brandishing $50,000 in cash to challenge the Australian’s confidence. Hitchins vowed to stand his ground, dismissing accusations of being a “runner” and promising to punish Kambosos. He delivered on that promise, proving his mettle in a performance that was both calculated and punishing.

Post-fight, Hitchins wasted no time calling out his next target, Devin Haney, with a fiery message: “F— Devin Haney and Bill Haney, p—ies.” The call-out signals Hitchins’ ambition to unify the division or move up to welterweight for a high-profile showdown.

The undercard featured notable performances, including 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) stopping Hironori Mishiro in the fifth round of their IBF lightweight title eliminator, positioning Cruz for a shot at champion Raymond Muratalla. Australian heavyweight prospect Teremoana Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) delivered a first-round stoppage over Aleem Whitfield, while Zaquin Moses (4-0, 3 KOs) and Nishant Dev (2-0, 1 KO) also secured victories.

Hitchins’ emphatic win cements his status as a force in the super lightweight division and a proud representative of New York boxing.

