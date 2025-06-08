VIDEO: Fabio Wardley Knocks Out Justis Huni in Stunning 10th-Round Comeback

In a thrilling display of resilience, Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) claimed the WBA interim heavyweight title with a sensational 10th-round knockout of Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) on June 7, 2025, at Portman Road Stadium. The electrifying bout, witnessed by 20,000 fervent fans, showcased Wardley’s heart and power as he overcame a significant deficit to secure a highlight victory.

Huni, the Australian prospect, dominated the early rounds with slick footwork and crisp combinations, outboxing the local favorite. His speed and technical prowess frustrated Wardley, who struggled to close the distance. By the ninth round, Huni led comfortably on the scorecards (89-82, 89-82, 88-83), appearing poised to hand Wardley his first professional loss. The Ipswich crowd grew restless as their champion absorbed punishment, with Huni’s confidence seemingly unshakable.

But Wardley, known for his devastating knockout power, refused to fade. At 1:42 of the 10th round, he unleashed a thunderous right hand that caught Huni flush on the chin. The Australian crumpled to the canvas, unable to rise before the referee’s count reached ten. The stadium erupted as Wardley, bloodied but unbowed, celebrated a comeback for the ages.

“This is what I do—I keep coming,” Wardley said post-fight, his face bruised but beaming. “Huni was tough, but I knew one shot could change it. This is for Ipswich.”

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni Full Fight Highlights Video



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

The victory cements Wardley’s status as a rising star in the heavyweight division. With 18 knockouts in 19 wins, the 30-year-old Brit now sets his sights on a world title shot, potentially against the winner of Kubrat Pulev vs. Michael Hunter. Huni, gracious in defeat, vowed to regroup after suffering his first professional setback.

Promoter Eddie Hearn hailed the fight as “one of the best heavyweights bouts in recent memory,” praising Wardley’s grit. As the dust settles, Wardley’s knockout heroics have not only secured a title but also proved to the boxing world he has the heart and warrior spirit to thrill fans for years to come.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

