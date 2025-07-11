Boxing Star Gervonta “Tank” Davis Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — July 11, 2025 — Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion, was arrested early Friday morning in Miami Beach, Florida, on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, casting a shadow over his illustrious boxing career. The arrest, which took place at approximately 3:35 a.m., stems from an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend on June 15, Father’s Day, in Doral, Miami-Dade County.

According to reports, Davis, 30, is accused of striking his ex-girlfriend, the mother of two of his three children, on the back of the head and slapping her in the face, causing a laceration to her lip. The incident reportedly occurred during a heated argument while Davis was picking up his children. The victim’s mother witnessed the aftermath, describing her daughter as “visibly distressed and crying,” and recorded portions of the altercation on her mobile phone.

Davis was apprehended by Miami Beach police following a license plate reader alert that identified him as wanted in connection to the June incident. He is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, awaiting a bail hearing.

This arrest marks the latest in a series of legal troubles for Davis, whose record outside the ring contrasts sharply with his perfect 30-0-1 boxing record, with 28 knockouts. In 2022, he faced a battery charge for allegedly striking a woman, though the case was later discharged. In 2023, Davis was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest for a 2020 hit-and-run incident in Baltimore that injured several people, but he violated the terms, leading to jail time.

The timing of this arrest could jeopardize Davis’ anticipated rematch with Lamont Roach Jr., scheduled for August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. The bout, a follow-up to their controversial March draw, has been a focal point of the boxing world, with Roach publicly questioning whether Davis would commit to the fight. Promoters had yet to finalize the contract, and this incident may further delay or cancel the event.

Davis, known for his explosive punching power and sellout crowds from New York to Las Vegas, has faced criticism for his off-ring behavior. Fight fans share a divided sentiment, with some fans expressing disappointment over the recurring legal issues, while others speculate about the impact on his career and upcoming fights.

The incident raises questions about Davis’ future in the sport. Neither Davis’ team nor his promoters have issued a public statement regarding the arrest or its potential impact on his career. The case remains under investigation, with no official comment from the Miami-Dade County corrections department beyond confirming Davis’ detention.

For now, the undefeated champion’s boxing career has taken a negative turn as he navigates this latest legal challenge. The boxing world is left wondering whether “Tank” can rebound from this setback or if it will mark a turning point in his storied career.

