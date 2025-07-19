Claressa Shields Secures $15 Million Purse to Lure Laila Ali Out of Retirement for Historic Boxing Showdown

July 18, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields has made a bold move to bring legendary fighter Laila Ali out of retirement. In a video sent to TMZ Sports on Thursday, Shields announced that she has secured the $15 million purse Ali previously demanded, setting the stage for what could be one of the most monumental bouts in women’s boxing history.

Shields, the self-proclaimed “GWOAT” (Greatest Woman of All Time), didn’t mince words in her challenge to Ali. “Laila, I’m here with my team. I got some great news for you. We got the $15 million!” Shields declared. “Let’s make a fight between me and you. The best versus the best. The greats versus the greats. The GWOAT versus Muhammad Ali’s daughter, Laila Ali. Let’s make it happen.” The investment, partially backed by Ruben Branson’s Wynn Records, was presented with a massive $15 million check to cement the offer, according to TMZ.

The callout comes on the heels of Ali’s recent comments at the historic all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025, where she addressed rumors of a potential comeback. Ali, who retired undefeated in 2007 with a 24-0 record (21 KOs), made it clear that only a substantial financial incentive would tempt her to return. “The rumor that I heard is that unless somebody has $15, $20 million, don’t even call me about this,” Ali told Fight Hub TV. “Unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we’re not even gonna have a conversation.”

Shields, 30, has been vocal about her desire to face Ali, 47, for years, with tensions between the two dating back to at least 2019 when Ali claimed she could knock Shields out. Shields, who holds a 16-0 record (3 KOs) and is the only boxer—male or female—to hold undisputed titles in three weight classes, responded fiercely on X, stating, “I’m the GREATEST NOW! Be careful what you ask for! You know I’ve been wanting to make you eat your words! You not a better boxer than me & at 175 I’ll put you on your back!” She even compared the potential matchup to the recent Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, arguing that if a 58-year-old Tyson could fight a 27-year-old, Ali at 47 should have no issue facing her at 30.

The proposed fight has sparked intense debate among fans and analysts. Shields’ team has reportedly secured two major venues—T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and AT&T Stadium in Dallas—along with potential dates, though specifics remain undisclosed. Manager Mark Taffett, formerly of HBO Pay-Per-View, emphasized the fight’s potential to “smash records and rewrite boxing history.” However, some question whether Ali, who hasn’t fought in 18 years, can shake off the ring rust to compete against Shields, who is in her prime and coming off dominant performances, including a second-round TKO against Anessa Lepage-Joanisse in 2024.

Ali, the daughter of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, remains a towering figure in the sport, with a legacy built on devastating knockouts and charisma. Her notable wins include bouts against Jacqui Frazier-Lyde and Christy Martin, cementing her as one of the greatest female boxers of all time. Yet, Shields has questioned the quality of Ali’s past opponents, arguing that her own resume, which includes victories over unbeaten fighters like Christina Hammer, makes her the superior boxer.

Social media is already buzzing, with fans split on the outcome. Some urge Ali to take the $15 million and “humble” Shields, while others believe Shields’ technical prowess and youth would overwhelm the retired legend.

As fans await Ali’s response, the potential matchup represents a clash of generations and styles, with Shields’ relentless precision facing Ali’s power and experience. Whether Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alalshikh, known for funding major boxing events, or another backer steps up to finalize the deal remains to be seen. For now, Shields is preparing for her upcoming fight against Lani Daniels on July 26, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, but all eyes are on whether this dream fight will become reality.

If Ali accepts, the bout could redefine women’s boxing, following in the footsteps of recent high-profile events like the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy, which set a Guinness World Record for the most championship belts contested in a single event. With $15 million on the table and the promise of pay-per-view revenue, ticket sales, and sponsorships, this could be a financial and cultural milestone for the sport and be the highest grossing women’s boxing event of all time.

Will Laila Ali answer the call, or will this remain a tantalizing “what-if” in boxing history?

