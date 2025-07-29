Laila Ali Could Shock the World and Beat Claressa Shields in Huge Pay-Per-View Event

Laila Ali, the undefeated champion and daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, has every reason to believe that she could come out of retirement and defeat Claressa Shields—no matter what the doubters say.

First, Laila Ali’s professional record is impeccable: 24 wins, 0 losses, and 21 knockouts, a testament to her dominance and finishing power in the ring. Her fights weren’t just wins; they were statements, often ending with explosive knockouts that left no doubts about who was superior.

After seeing fellow Hall of Fame boxers Holly Holm and Manny Pacquiao deliver impressive performances in their boxing returns well into their 40s, there is good reason to believe that a health-conscious Laila Ali could do the same.

Ali’s unparalleled boxing IQ and athleticism are timeless. The fact that she retired at the top of her game, rather than being forced out by decline or defeat, speaks to both her discipline and her instinct for self-preservation—qualities that would serve her well in a comeback. She left the sport in prime health and has continued to live a healthy lifestyle, actively promoting wellness and fitness. Unlike some boxers who age out of competition, Ali’s physical and mental faculties remain remarkably sharp, thanks to her commitment to holistic well-being.

Psychological edge? No one intimidates Laila Ali. Claressa Shields has been openly antagonistic, publicly calling for the fight and throwing down multimillion-dollar offers, but Ali has responded with confidence, stating she’d be inspired by Shields’ “mouth” and that, for the right money, “it would be [her] absolute pleasure to come back and knock out Shields”. This isn’t just hype—Ali’s composure and the way she mentally breaks down her opponents are hallmarks of the Ali legacy.

Shields may boast about today’s boxing being “100%” different than when Ali was reigning, but don’t forget: Power, skill and experience beat trends every time. Ali is taller, naturally heavier, hits way harder and her reach advantage would trouble a pressure fighter like Shields. And, as the daughter of the Greatest, Ali knows how to rise to the occasion when the whole world is watching—a storyline that would only fuel her fighting spirit.

While Shields is indeed a remarkable champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, she’s never met an opponent who matches Ali’s poise and pedigree. Shields’ most recent victories, dominant as they are, have come against opponents who—bluntly—wouldn’t have lasted 3 rounds with Ali in her prime. And with both fighters docking for a $15 million+ superfight, it’s clear the motivation—couldn’t be higher.

If Ali chooses to return, she wouldn’t be chasing a paycheck; she’d be defending her legacy. She’d bring old-school class, knockdown power, and psychological warfare, channeling everything she’s learned as the daughter of Muhammad Ali. Shields is brash, skilled, and confident—but in a clash of eras, legacy, experience, and true greatness always win. Ali has the blueprint to come out of retirement and remind the world why her name is still, and always will be, at the top of women’s boxing.

The build up and hype for this event would be insane, Ali vs. Shields would be the biggest women’s fight in history and likely the highest grossing women’s boxing Pay-Per-View of all time.

