Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Ends in Controversial Draw: Pacquiao Denied Historic Moment

On Saturday night, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas played host to one of the most anticipated boxing events of 2025: the return of the legendary Manny Pacquiao against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. What unfolded was a thrilling 12-round battle that ended in a controversial majority draw, sparking heated debates among fans, analysts, and promoters alike. There have been close calls in the sport, but this one has the sport buzzing with opinions—and demands for a rematch.

The fight was historic from the opening bell. At 46, Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) defied Father Time, stepping into the ring after a four-year hiatus from professional boxing to challenge the 30-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for the WBC welterweight title. The Filipino icon, an eight-division world champion and recent International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, aimed to become the second-oldest world champion in boxing history. Barrios, a skilled counter-puncher in the prime of his career, stood as a formidable gatekeeper to that dream.

From the outset, Pacquiao brought the aggression that made him a global superstar. His signature speed and combination punching were on display, particularly in rounds one, two, and eight, where he landed crisp flurries that had the sold-out, pro-Pacquiao crowd roaring. Barrios, however, showcased his championship mettle, using his five-inch height and four-inch reach advantage to land clean jabs and right hands, especially in rounds four through seven. Barrios gained momentum but his activity was low and relied on just trying to counter Pacquiao when he rushed in.

When the final bell rang, anticipation hung thick in the air. The judges’ scorecards delivered the shock: one judge scored it 115-113 for Barrios, while the other two saw it 114-114, resulting in a majority draw. Barrios retained his WBC title, but the decision left the arena in a mix of cheers and boos. Social media erupted, with one fan claiming Pacquiao has been the most robbed superstar fighter in boxing history, never getting favor in close fights.

As a long time boxing fan, I can say this fight was a testament to why boxing remains the most dramatic sport in the world. Pacquiao, at 46, and a 4 year hiatus with no tune up, proved he can still compete at the elite level, landing sharp combinations and showing the heart that’s defined his career. Barrios, however, answered every question, showing resilience and precision against a legend. The controversy lies in the scoring—some argue Pacquiao’s activity and late push deserved the nod, while others point to Barrios’ cleaner shots and ring generalship. The truth? It was so close that both sides have a case, and that’s what makes this sport beautiful and maddening.

The undercard delivered its own fireworks, with Sebastian Fundora stopping Tim Tszyu in a thrilling seventh-round TKO to retain his WBC super welterweight title, and Isaac Cruz dominating Omar Salcido Gamez for a unanimous decision. But the night belonged to Pacquiao and Barrios, whose clash has reignited calls for a rematch. This draw doesn’t close the book on Pacquiao’s comeback or Barrios’ reign—it opens a new chapter.

Pacquiao told reporters post-fight, “I’m OK being the underdog. I’ve been the underdog many times. I’m always bringing surprises.” Barrios, meanwhile, vowed to “pull the trigger” if given another shot. The boxing world is watching, and we’re ready to deliver the sequel.

For now, the debate rages on. Was it a fair draw, or was Pacquiao robbed of history? One thing is certain: this fight reminded us why Manny Pacquiao is a living legend and why Mario Barrios is a champion to watch.

