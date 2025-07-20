Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Full Fight Video Highlights Replay

The boxing world was treated to high drama Saturday night as Manny Pacquiao’s audacious comeback bid against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios ended in a controversial majority draw, leaving both fighters — and a sold-out MGM Grand Garden Arena — wanting more.

At 46, Pacquiao sought to become the oldest fighter to capture a major world championship in a division lighter than light heavyweight. The Filipino icon, returning from a four-year retirement, looked sharp in the early rounds. He surprised the crowd—and perhaps Barrios—by darting in with signature left hands and fast combinations, reminiscent of his prime. However, as the fight wore on, Pacquiao’s energy faded, and Barrios, 16 years his junior, pressed the action in the final rounds.

When the judges’ scores were read, the arena erupted in disbelief. One judge awarded the fight to Barrios, 115-113, while the other two scored it a dead-even 114-114, resulting in a majority draw. The outcome meant Barrios retained his WBC welterweight title.

“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao told reporters ringside. “It was a close fight. My opponent was tough. It was a wonderful fight”. Barrios, while eager to claim victory, acknowledged Pacquiao’s legacy. “I thought I still pulled it out, but I tip my hat to Manny. It was an absolute honor to share the ring with him”.

The verdict sparked immediate debate in the boxing community and online. Many felt Pacquiao had done enough to eke out a win, while others credited Barrios for weathering early storms and finishing strong in the championship rounds.

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Full Fight Highlights



Video upload by Sports on Prime

Both fighters expressed interest in an immediate rematch, setting the stage for a possible second meeting later in the year. As Pacquiao exits the ring without the historic accolade he sought, his performance nevertheless proved he remains a top-tier contender, even at an age when most fighters have long since retired.

For now, Barrios keeps his title. But Pacquiao still remains the peoples champ.

Like this: Like Loading...