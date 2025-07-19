Oleksandr Usyk Reclaims Undisputed Crown with Knockout of Daniel Dubois in Rematch

LONDON, ENGLAND – July 19, 2025 – In a night that will be etched into boxing history, Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) reaffirmed his dominance as the king of the heavyweight division, delivering a fifth-round knockout victory over Daniel Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) to reclaim the undisputed heavyweight championship at Wembley Stadium. The rematch, witnessed by over 90,000 raucous fans, settled any lingering doubts from their controversial 2023 encounter and solidified Usyk’s legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

From the opening bell, the Ukrainian maestro showcased the sublime skillset that has made him a two-division undisputed champion. Usyk, 38, glided around the ring with impeccable footwork, his jab snapping Dubois’ head back and his counters landing with surgical precision. Dubois, the 27-year-old IBF titleholder from London, entered the fight brimming with confidence after his sensational knockout of Anthony Joshua in September 2024. Yet, against Usyk, he faced an entirely different beast—one whose speed, timing, and ring IQ proved insurmountable.

The first four rounds saw Usyk dictate the pace, frustrating Dubois with his movement and landing crisp combinations. Dubois, known for his devastating power, had moments of success, particularly with body shots that evoked a wry smile from Usyk in the fourth round—a nod to the controversy of their first fight, where a Dubois body shot was ruled a low blow. This time, however, there was no debate. Usyk absorbed Dubois’ best punches and responded with poise, never allowing the Brit to build momentum.

The turning point came in the fifth round. Dubois, sensing urgency, trapped Usyk in a corner and unleashed a flurry of punches. But Usyk, ever the counterpunching genius, slipped a wild shot and landed a thunderous right hook behind Dubois’ ear, sending him crashing to the canvas. The crowd roared as Dubois struggled to his feet, beating the count but visibly shaken. Smelling blood, Usyk pounced, unloading a vicious left hook that floored Dubois again. This time, referee Luis Pabon waved off the fight at 1:52 of the round, as Dubois lay unable to rise.

“Thirty-eight is a young guy,” Usyk quipped post-fight, addressing doubters of his age. “This is for the people, for the world’s people.” Emotional and kneeling in the ring, Usyk dedicated the win to his fans and hinted at a well-deserved rest, playfully naming Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, and Joseph Parker as potential future opponents.

For Dubois, the loss was a bitter pill. “I gave everything I had,” he told DAZN, gracious in defeat. “Take no credit away from the man. I’ll be back.” His promoter, Frank Warren, praised Usyk as a “fabulous champion,” confirming Dubois’ next fight as a mandatory WBO defense against Joseph Parker.

The controversy of their first fight, where Dubois’ fifth-round body shot was deemed illegal, loomed large in the buildup. Dubois and his team, including trainer Don Charles, insisted the punch was legal, fueling their desire for revenge. But Usyk’s performance left no room for debate, proving his mastery transcends single moments or disputes.

The undercard saw Lawrence Okolie defeat Kevin Lerena via unanimous decision in a lackluster heavyweight bout, while Solomon Dacres outpointed Vladyslav Sirenko, and Daniel Lapin edged Lewis Edmondson.

Usyk’s victory marks him as a three-time undisputed champion, having unified the cruiserweight division in 2018 and now achieving the feat twice at heavyweight. With back-to-back wins over Fury, Joshua, and now Dubois, the Ukrainian’s resume is unparalleled. As the dust settles on this Wembley masterclass, the question to ponder: who can challenge the untouchable Oleksandr Usyk?

