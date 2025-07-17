Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II: Expect a Late-Round Knockout Win for Usyk

I am confident that the Ukrainian maestro Oleksandr Usyk will once again prove his supremacy in the heavyweight division when he faces Daniel Dubois in their highly anticipated rematch on July 19, 2025, at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk’s unparalleled skill set, mental fortitude, and proven track record against elite competition make him the clear favorite to reclaim the undisputed heavyweight crown and solidify his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats. Here’s why Usyk will outclass Dubois and emerge victorious.

Technical Brilliance: The Art of Outboxing

Oleksandr Usyk is a master craftsman in the ring, blending sublime footwork, pinpoint accuracy, and tactical genius to dismantle opponents. In their first encounter in August 2023, Usyk showcased his superiority, outlanding Dubois 88 to 47 punches with a 24.5% accuracy rate compared to Dubois’ 16.2%. He controlled the fight’s tempo, using angles and feints to neutralize Dubois’ power, ultimately stopping him in the ninth round. This wasn’t a fluke; it was a clinic.

Usyk’s southpaw stance, combined with his ability to switch rhythms and exploit defensive gaps, makes him a nightmare for straightforward power punchers like Dubois. At 38, Usyk has shown no signs of slowing down, as evidenced by his back-to-back victories over Tyson Fury in 2024, where he became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. His ability to adapt mid-fight, as seen when he turned the tide against Fury, underscores his technical edge. Dubois, despite his recent improvements, still relies heavily on his 95% knockout rate and lacks the versatility to match Usyk’s ring IQ. Expect Usyk to dictate the pace, frustrate Dubois with movement, and capitalize on openings with surgical precision.

Mental Resilience: Unshaken Under Pressure

The 2023 fight wasn’t without controversy—Dubois’ fifth-round body shot, ruled a low blow, briefly dropped Usyk, sparking debate among fans and Dubois’ camp. Yet, Usyk’s response was telling. After taking nearly four minutes to recover, he regrouped, regained control, and broke Dubois mentally and physically, forcing him to take a knee twice before the stoppage. This resilience defines Usyk. Whether facing a low blow or the towering presence of Fury, Usyk remains composed, turning adversity into opportunity.

Dubois, while showing growth with knockout wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua, has yet to face an opponent with Usyk’s mental toughness. His withdrawal from a scheduled fight against Joseph Parker due to illness raises questions about his ability to handle high-stakes pressure. Usyk, by contrast, thrives in these moments, as seen when he laughed off Dubois’ shove during their April 2025 face-off, interpreting it as a sign of weakness. Dubois may come in confident, but Usyk’s psychological edge will wear him down.

Experience and Legacy: A Champion’s Pedigree

Usyk’s resume is a testament to his greatness. A former undisputed cruiserweight champion, he transitioned to heavyweight and defeated Anthony Joshua (twice), Tyson Fury (twice), and Dubois himself. His 23-0 record, with 14 knockouts, reflects a fighter who combines finesse with finishing power. Usyk’s goal to become a three-time undisputed champion—twice at heavyweight—drives him to perform at an elite level, even at 38.

Dubois, at 27, is a talented fighter with a bright future, but his 22-2 record includes losses to Usyk and Joe Joyce, exposing vulnerabilities against top-tier opponents. His recent knockout streak is impressive, particularly the upset over Joshua, but those wins relied on power against less elusive targets. Usyk’s movement and counter-punching will neutralize Dubois’ size and strength advantages, as they did in 2023. The betting odds, with Usyk as a -460 favorite, reflect this reality.

The X-Factor: Usyk’s Motivation

Usyk’s journey is fueled by more than titles—it’s personal. He fights for Ukraine, his faith, and his legacy, as he told DAZN: “I’m still boxing because Jesus gives me the opportunity.” His desire to reclaim the IBF belt, which he vacated after his first Fury win, adds extra fire. Dubois, holding the IBF title, is a hurdle Usyk is determined to clear.

Prediction: Usyk by Late Stoppage

While Dubois’ power and youth make him dangerous, Usyk’s technical mastery, mental strength, and championship experience are insurmountable. He’ll likely weather an early storm, use his footwork to tire Dubois, and land sharp counters to break his resolve. I predict Usyk stops Dubois between rounds 7-9, as he did before, cementing his status as the undisputed king. As Canelo Alvarez, who bet $500K on Usyk, said, “When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them.” So do I.

Oleksandr Usyk will walk out of Wembley Stadium on July 19 as the undisputed heavyweight champion, proving once again why he’s the best of his era. Let’s go, Usyk!

