Shane Mosley Wants Rematch with Manny Pacquiao After Impressive Barrios Performance

Boxing legend “Sugar” Shane Mosley has called on fans and critics to stop doubting Manny Pacquiao after the 46-year-old icon delivered a remarkable performance against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The fight, which ended in a controversial majority draw, showcased Pacquiao’s enduring skill and resilience, prompting Mosley, a former opponent and Hall of Famer, to passionately defend the Filipino superstar..

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs), returning after a four-year hiatus, defied expectations by outpacing and outmaneuvering the 30-year-old Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) for much of the 12-round bout. Despite two judges scoring the fight 114-114 and one giving Barrios a 115-113 edge, many ringside observers, including Mosley, believed Pacquiao deserved the victory. The Filipino legend’s speed, combination punching, and trademark footwork left the sold-out crowd of 13,000 roaring, proving that age is just a number for the eight-division world champion.

Mosley, who faced Pacquiao in 2011 and lost via unanimous decision, took to social media and spoke to Seconds Out to express his admiration. “People need to stop doubting Manny Pacquiao,” Mosley declared. “He’s 46, and he just went toe-to-toe with a young, tall, strong champion like Barrios. His mind is sharp, his body is still there, and he’s got that fire. I saw it in training, and I saw it in the ring. He’s still a problem for anybody.”

The 53-year-old Mosley, who recently returned to the ring himself in an exhibition bout, emphasized Pacquiao’s ability to compete at an elite level. “I know what it’s like to fight in your 40s,” he said, referencing his own final professional fight at 44. “Manny’s doing things most fighters can only dream of at that age. He’s not just showing up—he’s pushing the pace, landing power shots, and making Barrios look lost at times.”

Pacquiao’s performance was a testament to his legendary career, which includes victories over boxing royalty like Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, and Miguel Cotto. Against Barrios, Pacquiao landed 101 of 577 punches (17.5%), including 81 power punches, outpacing Barrios in key moments with his signature flurries and angles. Barrios, who retained his title due to the draw, admitted post-fight, “He’s still strong as hell and awkward to figure out. I’d love to do it again.”

Mosley, who joined Pacquiao’s training camp in Los Angeles, had predicted a Pacquiao victory, even suggesting a knockout was possible if Barrios stood and traded. “I told everyone Manny could do it,” Mosley said. “He’s got that power—I felt it in 2011, and it’s still there. If Barrios stayed in front of him too long, it could’ve been over. That’s why I’m telling people: don’t sleep on Manny.”

The fight has sparked talk of a rematch, with both fighters expressing openness to running it back. Pacquiao, who cited a shortened two-month training camp due to political commitments in the Philippines, believes more preparation could tip the scales. “I thought I won, but it was a close fight,” Pacquiao said. “I hope this inspires boxers to keep pushing with discipline and hard work.”

Mosley’s defense of Pacquiao comes amid his own ambitions. The former three-division champion who fights in an exhibition match against Matt Floyd in England on July 25, has called for a rematch with Pacquiao, proposing the winner face Floyd Mayweather. “Actually, I’d love to fight Manny Pacquiao next,” Mosley told Seconds Out. “I’ll fight him, and the winner fights Floyd Mayweather. I want to get out there and show the world I’m still here. You can’t get rid of me. I’ll leave when I’m ready, but I’m not ready yet—I love boxing.”

For now, Pacquiao’s draw against Barrios has silenced many doubters, with Mosley leading the charge in celebrating his former rival’s resilience. “Manny’s a legend for a reason,” Mosley concluded. “He’s still got it, and the world saw it. Stop questioning him and start respecting what he’s doing at 46.”

One thing is clear: with supporters like Mosley in his corner, the “Pac-Man” legacy continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

