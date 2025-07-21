Shocking Video: Georgi Valentinov Bites Mitko Iliev’s Ear During Live Max Fight 62 MMA Broadcast

St. Vlas, Bulgaria – A disturbing incident at MaxFight 62 has sent shockwaves through the world of mixed martial arts, as Bulgarian fighter Georgi Valentinov bit off a portion of his opponent Mitko Iliev’s ear during a live televised bout—then spat it out in the middle of the cage.

The shocking act—eerily reminiscent of the infamous Tyson–Holyfield incident—was broadcast live on national TV, sparking immediate backlash across Bulgarian media and the global MMA community.

Despite the victim’s repeated cries of “He’s biting me!” during the bout, no intervention came from the referee, raising serious questions about the officiating standards under the supervision of the Bulgarian MMA Federation (BULMMAF), the body responsible for regulating the sport in Bulgaria.

Initially, the bout was inexplicably ruled a “No Contest.” Only after widespread public outrage on social media and national news channels did the Federation issue a revised decision, belatedly disqualifying Valentinov. Critics have described the Federation’s response as both delayed and inadequate.

MaxFight President, one of the few remaining figures keeping professional MMA alive in Bulgaria, called the event “a black eye on Bulgarian MMA.” However, observers and insiders are pointing to deeper structural issues within the sport’s national leadership.

Under the leadership of BULMMAF President Stanislav Nedkov, Bulgarian MMA has experienced a dramatic decline. Over 80% of MMA clubs have closed, professional-level events have dwindled, and in Sofia—once the sport’s epicenter—only two active MMA gyms remain. Nedkov’s tenure has been widely criticized for alleged mismanagement, lack of transparency, and political favoritism.

There are also growing concerns regarding political protection afforded to both Nedkov and Valentinov, which has allegedly shielded them from accountability. Notably, Valentinov was previously banned by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) for using his post-fight speech to deliver political messages during the organization’s first European event.

The biting incident represents a dangerous escalation. Beyond the grotesque nature of the act, it underscores a troubling collapse of standards, regulation, and oversight in Bulgarian MMA.

In a press statement issued the day after the incident, Nedkov defended the referee’s inaction and inexplicably suggested banning MMA bouts “in a ring”—despite the fight taking place in a cage and the setting having no relation to the assault. Many athletes and promoters fear this rhetoric signals further suppression of Bulgaria’s already-struggling MMA scene.

MMA in Bulgaria is at a crossroads. While passionate athletes and promoters continue to fight for the sport’s future, their efforts are being undermined by a regulatory body viewed as unfit and disconnected from the community it claims to represent.

This is no longer just about one fighter’s violent misconduct. It is about the survival of an entire sport in Bulgaria—and the urgent need for accountability, reform, and responsible leadership.

