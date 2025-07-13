VIDEO: Hamzah Sheeraz Humiliates Edgar Berlanga with Fifth-Round Knockout

In a huge night for British boxing, Hamzah Sheeraz announced his arrival as a super middleweight force, dismantling hometown favorite Edgar Berlanga with a fifth-round knockout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The victory not only humbled Berlanga—previously unbeaten in his home city—but also propelled Sheeraz into mandatory challenger status for the WBC super middleweight title, setting up a potential clash with the winner of the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown.

Prior to the bout, Berlanga was overconfident and very arrogant walking around town like he was the King of New York. He showed little respect for his opponent Sheeraz and also disrespected promoter and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at the press conference and threatened to slap him.

The bout began with Berlanga, energized by a raucous Brooklyn crowd, pressing forward and landing effective jabs through the early rounds. Sheeraz, fighting in the U.S. for the first time and debuting at 168 pounds, kept his composure, using his height and reach to control distance and frustrate Berlanga’s attempts to impose his power.

The fight’s momentum shifted dramatically in the fourth round. Sheeraz landed a rapid-fire four-punch combination, punctuated by a right and a left that sent Berlanga crashing to the canvas for the first time in the fight. Though Berlanga rose, he was visibly shaken and soon dropped again by another sharp combination, leaving him bloodied and dazed as the round ended.

Between rounds, Berlanga’s corner worked frantically, but the writing was on the wall. Sheeraz wasted no time in the fifth, pressing the attack and sending Berlanga to the canvas for a third time with a precise combination to the head. Referee David Fields waved off the contest just 17 seconds into the round, as Berlanga was unable to continue.

With the win, Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) becomes the first man to stop Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs), shattering the New Yorker’s aura of invincibility and silencing the partisan crowd. The performance was a masterclass in poise, technical skill, and finishing instinct, marking Sheeraz as a serious threat to the division’s elite.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS



For Berlanga, the defeat is a major setback, but his willingness to face a dangerous opponent in his backyard will earn him respect and, likely, another big opportunity down the line. He may want to be humble in his next fight because he will likely become a meme and clowned on social media for getting humiliated after overlooking his opponent and being arrogant and disrespectful during the build up. For Sheeraz, the future is suddenly wide open—a world title shot awaits, and with it, the chance to etch his name among the greats of British boxing.

As the dust settles in Queens, the message is clear: the super middleweight division has a new contender, and his name is Hamzah Sheeraz.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

