VIDEO: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 Fifth Round KO Fight Highlights

On July 19, 2025, Oleksandr Usyk delivered a commanding fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at London’s Wembley Stadium, regaining his position as the undisputed world heavyweight champion. The bout unified Usyk’s WBA, WBC, and WBO belts with Dubois’ IBF title, making Usyk—the only boxer ever to be undisputed champion in both cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions—a three-time undisputed king of the sport.

Usyk, 38 and still undefeated at 24-0 (15 KOs), demonstrated a level of technical superiority that has become his hallmark. From the first round, his agile footwork and precision jabbing kept Dubois—the 27-year-old former IBF titlist at 22-3 (21 KOs)—at bay, neutralizing the Briton’s physical advantages and celebrated power. While Dubois found moments to land, particularly a notable right hand in the third, Usyk’s composure never wavered; he answered every surge with sharp, accurate counters.

The decisive moment came in the fifth. After a fierce exchange, Usyk dropped Dubois with a right hand, and though the Londoner rose, he was soon felled by a crushing left hook, sprawling on the canvas and unable to beat the referee’s count. There was no controversy this time: unlike their first meeting in August 2023—where a disputed low blow prolonged the fight—this ending was definitive and undisputed. The victory made Usyk the second heavyweight in the four-belt era to regain undisputed status after previously holding all the major titles.

With a crowd of 90,000 at Wembley as witness, Usyk’s triumph further cemented his legacy. He has now defeated Dubois, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua twice each, compiling an 8-0 record against Britain’s premier heavyweights. In the aftermath, Usyk dedicated the win to his supporters, joked that “38 is a young guy,” and suggested he would rest before considering his next move. Dubois, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Usyk’s greatness and promised to rebuild.

The event, broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view, showcased the Ukrainian’s blend of skill, intelligence, and resilience, reinforcing his reputation as a generational talent and leaving no doubt about his supremacy in the division. After the fight many fans on social media proclaimed that Usyk is hands down the pound for pound king of boxing and the greatest heavyweight of this era.

Like this: Like Loading...