Canelo Alvarez Will Show Terence Crawford Who the True King of Boxing Is

There is only one possible outcome when Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford in the ring: Canelo wins and proves once again why he’s an all-time great. As a lifelong Canelo fan, I see through the hype—while Crawford is an elite boxer, he’s simply stepping too high and biting off more than he can chew.

First, look at the facts: Crawford is moving up from welterweight (147 lb) all the way to super middleweight (168 lb), challenging Canelo for all the major world titles—on Canelo’s turf, with no catchweight and no restrictions on how strong Canelo can enter the ring. That’s a 21-pound leap, fighting a man who reigned from junior middleweight through light heavyweight and has never looked vulnerable against natural super middleweights. Canelo’s chin is granite—he’s never even been knocked down across his career, despite sharing the ring with the biggest punchers at 160, 168, and 175 pounds.

Canelo’s style is tailor-made to end Crawford’s fairy tale. Crawford likes to download data, switch stances, and pick off naturally smaller men with explosive timing. But that kind of patience is a luxury he can afford against slower, less powerful opposition. Canelo is the master of “methodical stalking,” cutting off the ring, pounding the body, and sapping opponents’ legs—ask Caleb Plant, Callum Smith, or Billy Joe Saunders what happens to slick boxers when faced with sustained, educated pressure. Crawford can slip and slide early, but as soon as those Canelo hooks land on his arms, ribs, and torso, the movement will stop. There’s no running for 12 rounds when you’re being broken down by the King of 168.

People love to point at Canelo’s loss to Bivol or the Floyd Mayweather clinic from a decade ago—but let’s not act like Crawford is some 168-pound Bivol or a prime Floyd. Bivol’s size and strength neutralized Canelo; at 175 pounds, Canelo was out of his element. Against Crawford, it’s the opposite—Crawford is moving up, desperately trying to pack on muscle, and has never faced a puncher or pressure like Canelo brings. No amount of “ring IQ” prepares you for the moment a fighter with Canelo’s power lands clean. Floyd beat a much younger, less developed Canelo—today’s Canelo is at his physical peak, has refined his skills, and is fighting at his ideal weight.

The history books prove it: Canelo unified the entire super middleweight division, becoming the first ever undisputed champion at 168. A win over Crawford adds to an already legendary resume and cements his Hall-of-Fame legacy. Crawford, on the other hand, is testing greatness, but there’s always a reason nobody in history has moved up 21 pounds to dethrone the undisputed champ at his natural weight. Skill-for-skill, maybe it’s close, but greatness at the elite level is more than just skill—it’s power, durability, and the experience of facing giants.

When they finally step in the ring, expect Canelo to start by feeling out Crawford’s movement, timing the southpaw stance switches, and working the body. By round 6, Crawford’s legs slow, his hands drop, and Canelo’s pressure breaks through. Crawford might have never been knocked down, but he’s never been hit by Canelo Alvarez at 168. The king stays king. Viva Mexico!

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

