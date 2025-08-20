Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis Set for Blockbuster Exhibition Livestream Bout on Netflix

Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will face off against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) in a blockbuster exhibition match on November 14, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The clash, confirmed by Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix, will be streamed live globally at no additional cost to subscribers, marking another bold step in Netflix’s growing presence in live sports.

The matchup pits Paul, the polarizing YouTube-star-turned-boxer, against Davis, widely regarded as one of the most dangerous pound-for-pound fighters in the world. With a nearly 65-pound weight disparity—Paul weighed 199.4 pounds for his June fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., while Davis clocked in at 133.8 for his February bout against Lamont Roach Jr.—the fight will be contested under exhibition rules, likely featuring larger gloves and weight caps similar to the 2021 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition.

Paul, 28, has built a reputation as boxing’s biggest disruptor, leveraging his massive social media following to draw record-breaking viewership, as evidenced by his November 2024 fight against Mike Tyson, which averaged 108 million viewers globally. His recent unanimous decision win over Chavez Jr. earned him a No. 14 cruiserweight ranking by the WBA, but this bout against Davis represents his toughest test yet. “Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long,” Paul said in a statement. “His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone, and I’m about to disable his ass. My motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds.”

Davis, 30, is a three-division world champion known for his devastating knockout power, with 28 of his 31 professional fights ending inside the distance. His 2023 stoppage of Ryan Garcia generated a reported $22.8 million gate, one of the highest in U.S. boxing history. Despite a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025, Davis remains a pay-per-view juggernaut. The Baltimore native has been vocal about wanting to silence Paul, calling him out after the Tyson fight and escalating their rivalry on social media.

The fight was initially rumored after talks for Paul to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua collapsed due to network issues, while Davis opted out of a planned August rematch with Roach. “Jake Paul and Tank Davis have redefined the professional combat sports landscape as the top fighters among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Now they will collide to determine the true face of boxing’s next generation.”

Critics have questioned the sporting merit of the bout, citing the size difference and exhibition status, with some labeling it a “money grab.” Others, like lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis, see it as a boon for boxing’s visibility. “They’re going to bring so many eyes to the sport,” he said earlier this year. Social media reactions are mixed, with fans split between excitement for the spectacle and skepticism about its competitiveness. One X user wrote, “Tank is an elite fighter, and Jake is below average. Tank would control the distance and have Jake swinging at air all night.” Another countered, “The size difference is insanity. Skill gap is basically irrelevant at that point.”

Details on the weight class, round duration, and undercard are yet to be finalized, with tickets set to go on sale next month via Ticketmaster. The fight is expected to follow Netflix’s September 13, 2025, broadcast of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to high-profile boxing events.

