Keith Thurman to Challenge Sebastian Fundora for WBC 154-Pound Title on October 18

Former welterweight king Keith “One Time” Thurman will challenge WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora for his title on October 18 in Las Vegas. The bout, which has been verbally agreed upon by both fighters, marks a full-circle moment in the super welterweight division and is slated to headline a Prime Video pay-per-view card.

Fundora, the 27-year-old southpaw from West Palm Beach, Florida, boasts a record of 23-1-1 with 15 knockouts. Standing at an imposing 6’5″ with an 80-inch reach, he has become one of boxing’s most unique figures since capturing the WBC and WBO titles in a bloody upset over Tim Tszyu in March 2024. That fight came about after Thurman withdrew due to a biceps injury, allowing Fundora to step in as a late replacement and claim a split-decision victory. Fundora has since solidified his reign, defending his belts with a fourth-round TKO over Chordale Booker in April 2025 and a seventh-round stoppage in a rematch against Tszyu on July 19, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena.

Thurman, 36, from Clearwater, Florida, enters with a 31-1 record and 23 knockouts. A former unified welterweight champion known for his explosive power and slick boxing, Thurman has been plagued by injuries and inactivity in recent years, fighting just twice in the last six. His most recent outing was a third-round TKO over Brock Jarvis in March 2025, following a 2022 decision win against Mario Barrios. Thurman’s sole loss came via split decision to Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Ranked No. 8 by the WBC at 154 pounds, Thurman has been vocal about seeking big-name fights, recently calling out the likes of Terence Crawford and Errol Spence.

The fight’s backstory adds layers of drama. After attending Fundora’s July victory over Tszyu, Thurman expressed interest in challenging the winner but speculated that Fundora might not return to the ring in 2025. Fundora, however, pushed for a third fight this year, leading to this agreement. Promoters view the bout as a savvy business move, leveraging Thurman’s star power despite his limited recent activity, over higher-ranked contenders.

Experts anticipate Fundora as a heavy favorite, citing his youth, height advantage, and momentum against Thurman’s age and ring rust. If Thurman rediscovers his “One Time” knockout form, the fight could deliver fireworks; otherwise, it risks a lopsided affair.

Social media has buzzed with reactions since the verbal agreement leaked, with fans calling it a “plot twist” and a solid resume-builder for Fundora. Official contracts are expected soon, with more details on the undercard to follow. This clash promises to heat up the fall boxing calendar.

