Why Moses Itauma and Joseph Parker Pose the Toughest Tests for Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion, has proven himself a master of the sweet science, dispatching elite fighters like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois with a blend of technical brilliance and relentless determination. At 38, the Ukrainian legend stands atop the division with an unblemished 24-0 record (15 KOs), holding all four major belts. Yet, as the heavyweight landscape evolves, two fighters—Moses Itauma and Joseph Parker—emerge as potential threats capable of testing Usyk like never before. Here’s why these two contenders could push the champion to his limits.

Moses Itauma: The Explosive Prodigy

At just 20 years old, Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) is the heavyweight division’s most electrifying prospect. His recent first-round demolition of veteran Dillian Whyte on August 16, 2025, in Riyadh sent shockwaves through the boxing world, cementing his status as the WBO’s No. 1 contender. Itauma’s blend of speed, power, and poise draws comparisons to a young Mike Tyson, while his footwork echoes Usyk’s own slick movement.

Why Itauma Is a Threat to Usyk:

Youth and Athleticism: Itauma’s youth gives him a significant edge in stamina and reflexes. At 18 years younger than Usyk, he brings an intensity and physicality that could exploit any signs of age-related decline in the champion. His blazing hand speed and explosive knockout power—evidenced by 10 stoppages in the first or second round—make him a constant danger.

Technical Versatility: Unlike many heavyweights who rely on size or brute force, Itauma’s southpaw stance and fluid footwork mirror Usyk’s own style. This similarity could neutralize Usyk’s ability to outmaneuver opponents, forcing him into a firefight where Itauma’s youth and power might prevail. His ability to adapt mid-fight, as shown in his tactical dismantling of Whyte, suggests he could match Usyk’s ring IQ.

Momentum and Hunger: Itauma’s meteoric rise fuels his ambition. His promoter, Frank Warren, struggled to find opponents willing to face the “undefeated prodigy,” and his performance against Whyte proved why. Backed by influential figures like Turki Alalshikh, who has publicly called for Usyk vs. Itauma, the young star is on a fast track to a title shot. His hunger to surpass legends like Tyson, who became champion at 20, could drive him to take risks that unsettle Usyk.

However, Itauma’s relative inexperience—only 13 professional fights and a limited amateur background—could be a liability against Usyk’s seasoned mastery. Critics argue he’s not ready for the champion’s cerebral approach, but Itauma’s confidence and raw talent make him a high-risk, high-reward challenge.

Joseph Parker: The Resilient Veteran

Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs), the former WBO heavyweight champion and current WBO interim champion, is a battle-tested warrior who has faced the division’s best, including Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Martin Bakole. At 33, the New Zealander is in his prime, combining experience with a renewed hunger to reclaim a world title. His recent victories, including a standout win over Bakole in February 2025, have positioned him as Usyk’s mandatory WBO challenger.

Why Parker Is a Threat to Usyk:

Proven Durability: Parker’s ability to go the distance against elite heavyweights like Joshua and Fury showcases his resilience. Unlike Dubois, who crumbled under Usyk’s pressure in their July 2025 rematch, Parker has never been stopped. His defensive style, honed under trainer Andy Lee, could frustrate Usyk’s offensive rhythm.

Experience Against Top-Tier Opponents: Parker’s resume is unmatched among current contenders. Having faced Joshua, Fury, Whyte, and Derek Chisora, he’s accustomed to high-stakes environments. His 2018 win over Whyte, whom Itauma just knocked out, underscores his ability to handle dangerous punchers. This experience could help him weather Usyk’s technical onslaught.

Strategic Adaptability: Parker’s team, led by promoter David Higgins, believes Usyk may vacate the WBO title rather than face him, citing a lack of negotiation from Usyk’s camp. If the fight happens, Parker’s ability to adjust—seen in his outboxing of Bakole—could counter Usyk’s elusive style. His willingness to “fight anyone” for a vacant title reflects a mindset unafraid of the champion’s aura.

Parker’s challenge lies in overcoming Usyk’s superior footwork and precision. His losses to Joshua and Fury highlight vulnerabilities against elite technicians, but his recent form suggests he’s a more polished fighter now.

Usyk’s dominance is unquestioned, but both Itauma and Parker present unique challenges. Itauma’s youth, power, and stylistic similarities could force Usyk into uncharted territory, while Parker’s experience and durability make him a marathon runner capable of testing the champion’s endurance. If Usyk vacates the WBO belt, as speculated, Parker and Itauma could clash for the vacant title, setting the stage for a future showdown with the Ukrainian.

Usyk has conquered the heavyweight division with unparalleled skill, but Moses Itauma and Joseph Parker represent the next frontier. Itauma’s explosive potential and Parker’s seasoned grit make them formidable tests—one a rising star with nothing to lose, the other a veteran with everything to prove. Whether Usyk faces them directly or they battle for his vacated title, these two contenders are poised to shake up the heavyweight hierarchy. Boxing fans are in for a treat as the division’s future unfolds.

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view.

Like this: Like Loading...