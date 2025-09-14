Boxing World in Shock: Legend Ricky Hatton ‘The Hitman’ Found Dead at 46

Hyde, Greater Manchester – September 14, 2025 – The British boxing community is reeling from the devastating news that Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, one of the sport’s most beloved and charismatic figures, has died at the age of 46. The former multiple world champion was discovered at his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, early this morning, leaving fans, fellow fighters, and promoters across the globe in mourning.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the tragic discovery in a statement released shortly after 6:45 a.m. local time. “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross,” a spokesperson said. “The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.” A police cordon was swiftly established around Hatton’s residence, where local residents and boxing enthusiasts began gathering to lay floral tributes by midday.

Hatton, born in Stockport and raised on the Hattersley estate, rose from humble beginnings to become a national icon in the early 2000s. Turning professional at 18, he trained under the guidance of Billy “The Preacher” Graham at the renowned Moss Side gym. His relentless pressure fighting style and infectious personality quickly endeared him to fans, particularly in his native Manchester, where he became a symbol of grit and determination.

The peak of Hatton’s career came in 2005 when he captured the IBF and WBA light-welterweight titles, adding to his earlier WBU belt that he defended 15 times between 2001 and 2004. Victories over Kostya Tszyu in Manchester and later at welterweight against foes like Luis Collazo solidified his status as a pound-for-pound force. Over a 15-year professional career, Hatton amassed 45 wins against just three losses, including high-profile defeats to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Those setbacks, particularly the brutal stoppage against Pacquiao, marked the beginning of a challenging post-fight period for the fighter.

Retiring for good in 2012 after a brief and ill-fated comeback against Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012, Hatton openly battled personal demons, including struggles with depression, alcohol, and cocaine addiction. He sought treatment in rehab in 2010 and later became an advocate for mental health awareness, candidly sharing his experiences to help others. “There were times when I hadn’t had a drink for days and I’d still come home and if something went through my mind I’d start pondering something,” Hatton reflected in a recent interview about his ongoing battles. “It was the same outcome whether I was having a drink or wasn’t having a drink. But in the end I thought I’ll end up drinking myself to death because I was so miserable.”

In a surprising turn just weeks ago, Hatton announced plans for a dramatic return to the ring, reigniting excitement among his loyal supporters. The news of his death comes mere days after he was expected to attend a major fight event, having reportedly missed his usual gym session yesterday.

Tributes have poured in from across the sporting world, underscoring Hatton’s profound impact. Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, a fellow Mancunian and longtime friend, posted emotional photos of the pair on Instagram: “RIP to the legend @rickyhatton. May he RIP. There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton.” Amir Khan, another British boxing star and Hatton’s occasional rival-turned-friend, wrote: “Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior. Ricky, thank you for everything.”

Chris Eubank Jr. shared a heartfelt message: “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you.” Prominent promoter Turki Al-Sheikh expressed his sorrow, stating: “I am saddened by the tragic news of Ricky Hatton’s passing at the young age of 46.” Even figures outside boxing, such as former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and ex-England footballer Michael Owen, joined the chorus of condolences, with Keane calling Hatton “one of Britain’s greatest.”

Hatton leaves behind a son, Campbell, who briefly pursued a professional boxing career before retiring after 16 fights. The boxing fraternity, from promoters like Frank Warren—who celebrated Hatton’s triumphs with him over the years—to everyday fans who packed arenas chanting “There’s only one Ricky Hatton,” will remember him not just for his ring prowess but for his unfiltered authenticity and enduring spirit.

As investigations continue and the cause of death awaits formal determination by the coroner, the outpouring of grief serves as a stark reminder of the toll the sport—and life beyond it—can exact. Ricky Hatton may have left us far too soon, but his legacy as “The Hitman” will punch on through the hearts of those he inspired.

