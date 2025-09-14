Terence Crawford Defeats Canelo Alvarez in Shocking Upset for Undisputed Title

LAS VEGAS — September 13, 2025 — In a seismic upset that reverberates through the annals of boxing history, Terence “Bud” Crawford has dethroned Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to claim the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. The 41-0 Nebraska native, moving up two weight classes for the first time in his illustrious career, outboxed and outhustled the Mexican superstar over 12 grueling rounds, securing a unanimous decision victory in front of a sold-out crowd of over 60,000 at Allegiant Stadium.

The fight, billed as “Once in a Lifetime” and streamed live on Netflix, will be remembered as one of the greatest superfights of the modern era. Crawford, previously the undisputed king at welterweight and light welterweight, overcame a 20-pound weight jump and entered as a slight underdog (+135 odds) to hand Alvarez his first defeat since 2022. Judges scored the bout 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112 in Crawford’s favor, reflecting his dominance in speed, precision, and ring generalship.

From the opening bell, Crawford set the tone with his trademark switch-hitting style, circling Alvarez and landing crisp counters that kept the champion at bay. Alvarez, 63-2-2 entering the night, stalked forward with his signature pressure but struggled to cut off the ring against Crawford’s elusive footwork. In the middle rounds, Crawford’s uppercuts and body shots began to wear down the larger man, with a pivotal right hook in the seventh round visibly staggering Alvarez for the first time.

“He came to fight, but I came to win,” Crawford said post-fight, his voice hoarse but triumphant. “I’ve been doubted my whole career—now, shut everybody up.” The victory elevates Crawford to three-division undisputed champion status, a feat achieved by only a handful of legends. At 37, he becomes the first male boxer to hold all four major belts in three weight classes.

Alvarez, gracious in defeat, acknowledged the better man on the night. “He’s a hell of a fighter. I gave everything, but tonight wasn’t my night,” the 34-year-old said, hinting at a potential rematch. The loss snaps Alvarez’s six-fight win streak and raises questions about his future at 168 pounds, where he has reigned supreme since 2021.

The bout, promoted by Saudi heavyweight Turki Al-Sheikh and Dana Whites Zuffa Boxing, was part of a massive Mexican Independence Day weekend spectacle broadcast free for paying subscribers on Netflix. Undercard highlights included Christian Mbilli’s interim WBC super middleweight win over Lester Martinez and lightweight prospect Mohammed Alakel’s unanimous decision over Travis Crawford.

This historic win not only cements Crawford’s pound-for-pound supremacy—he now tops most rankings—but also bridges the gap between welterweight and super middleweight eras. As boxing’s “Big Four” belts change hands, the sport’s biggest questions loom: Who’s next for the new king? And can Alvarez reclaim his throne in a rematch? For now, the boxing world bows to Bud.

