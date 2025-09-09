UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Fires Bold Shots at Boxing Star Terence Crawford: “I’d Put Him to Sleep”

Las Vegas, NV – September 8, 2025 – In a stunning crossover callout that’s ignited debates across combat sports, UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has declared he would knock out undefeated boxing phenom Terence “Bud” Crawford in a professional boxing ring, dismissing any need for an MMA matchup. The 28-year-old Spanish-Georgian sensation, fresh off a dominant knockout victory to claim his second UFC title, took to social media on Sunday to hype a potential superfight just days before Crawford’s blockbuster clash with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Topuria, known as “El Matador,” shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Crawford from their June meeting at the UFC Performance Institute, captioning it provocatively: “Who wins in a fight?” He followed up with a fiery post: “I won’t talk about what would happen between me and Crawford in an octagon. I’ll talk about what would happen in a ring. I put him to sleep in the first contact!!” The claim, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has racked up thousands of reactions from MMA an Boxing fans.

Topuria’s confidence stems from his elite boxing skills in MMA. Undefeated at 17-0 in MMA with nine UFC wins, the two-division champion has authored a trio of historic knockouts over the past year: dethroning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February 2024, defending the belt with a brutal stoppage of Max Holloway later that year, and capturing the vacant lightweight strap against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025. His boxing foundation, honed at Climent Club in Spain and rooted in his Georgian wrestling and jiu-jitsu upbringing, has made him one of the most technically sound strikers in the UFC.

Crawford, 37, enters this verbal sparring match as a 41-0 boxing icon with 31 knockouts, having reigned undisputed in lightweight, super lightweight, and welterweight divisions. The Omaha native’s precision, footwork, and ring IQ have earned him pound-for-pound supremacy, and he’s now gunning for super middleweight glory against Alvarez on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – an event co-promoted by UFC CEO Dana White in his TKO Boxing venture. Reports suggest Crawford could pocket up to $50 million for the fight, highlighting the massive financial allure of such crossovers.

The timing of Topuria’s challenge is no coincidence. With Crawford favored in some betting markets against the larger Alvarez (a multi-division legend with a 63-2-2 record), Topuria has previously expressed interest in facing the winner, even floating a boxing excursion despite his UFC commitments. “Even if I still have fights with the UFC, you can always ask to go to boxing. They did it with Conor [McGregor], why not with me?” Topuria said in a recent interview, drawing parallels to McGregor’s 2017 megafight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Yet, Crawford recently downplayed Topuria’s boxing prowess, naming former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt as the best pure boxer in the promotion during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast. “Cody’s got those hands… when you’re talking about straight boxing skills, I just think Cody’s got the best,” Crawford said, brushing off suggestions of Topuria’s superiority. Topuria’s response? The knockout vow, which he doubled down on amid fan backlash labeling it “delusional” or a cash grab.

Social media erupted following Topuria’s posts. Reactions ranged from hype – “Ilia’s power is no joke, this could be the next big crossover!” – to doubt: “Crawford schools him any day. Stick to MMA.” ESPN KnockOut polled fans: “¿Quién ganaría en un Ilia Topuria vs. Terence Crawford?” (Who would win?), sparking thousands of votes and comments.

While a Topuria-Crawford bout remains speculative, the buzz underscores the blurring lines between MMA and boxing under TKO Group Holdings. Topuria, ranked No. 1 pound-for-pound in UFC, is slated for a lightweight title defense – possibly against Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, or Paddy Pimblett – but his eyes seem set on bigger prizes. Crawford, meanwhile, must first navigate Alvarez, a fight that could solidify his legacy as the first male boxer to become undisputed in three weight classes.

As Canelo vs. Crawford fight week ramps up in Las Vegas, Topuria’s audacious claim has added an unexpected MMA twist to what was already boxing’s event of the year. Whether it leads to gloves in the ring or stays as trash talk, one thing’s clear: “El Matador” knows how to take the spotlight.

