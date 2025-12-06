Isaac Pitbull Cruz vs Lamont Roach Fight Live Stream on Amazon Prime Video PPV

In the heart of Texas fight country, where the air crackles with anticipation and the crowd’s roar echoes like thunder, boxing’s relentless warriors are primed for battle. Tonight, at the Frost Bank Center, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defends his Interim WBC Super Lightweight title against the undefeated-at-home Lamont Roach Jr. in a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view extravaganza live on Amazon Prime Video. It’s not just a fight—it’s a clash of unbreakable wills, a test of fire and finesse, and your front-row ticket to boxing’s next defining moment.

Picture this: Cruz, the 27-year-old Mexican mauler from Los Mochis, storming the ring like a force of nature. With a record of 28-3-1 (18 KOs), “Pitbull” has built a legion of fans on his ferocious, forward-marching style. Trained by his father, Isaac Cruz Sr., he’s a body-sniping specialist who once went toe-to-toe with Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a 2021 war that left the boxing world buzzing. Since capturing the interim strap with a gritty decision over Omar Salcido in July, Cruz has been on a tear, racking up four wins in his last five bouts at 140 pounds. “I’m here to give the fans the war they crave,” Cruz declared at Thursday’s weigh-in, his eyes locked on Roach. “Lamont’s tough, but my heart and my fists don’t break.” At 5-foot-4 with a compact 63½-inch reach, Cruz thrives in the trenches, landing devastating hooks that sap opponents’ souls. CompuBox ranks him among the elite body punchers in the sport—expect Roach to feel every ounce of that pressure from the opening bell.

Enter Lamont Roach Jr., the 29-year-old Washington, D.C., dynamo making his junior welterweight debut after a rollercoaster 2024. Boasting a slick 25-1-2 record (10 KOs), Roach is the reigning WBA Super Featherweight Champion, but tonight marks his bold leap into Cruz’s domain. Fresh off a controversial draw with Davis in March—where many scored it for the underdog—Roach has rebounded with four straight victories, including a technical masterclass that showcased his pinpoint jab and elusive footwork. “I went the distance with Tank; now I’ll outbox Pitbull and claim that belt,” Roach vowed, his 72-inch reach promising to keep Cruz at bay. Trained in the shadows of the DMV’s gritty gyms, Roach’s blend of speed, power, and ring IQ makes him a nightmare for aggressive foes. As the -235 favorite, he’s eyeing not just gold, but a path to undisputed glory in a stacked division.

This isn’t hyperbole—experts are calling it a “style supernova.” Cruz’s relentless pressure versus Roach’s surgical counters could spark fireworks or a chess match worthy of the ages. “San Antonio deserves this gem,” says PBC President Tom Brown. “Two warriors who’ve tested the best, now colliding for supremacy.” And the undercard? A feast for purists. WBA Middleweight king Erislandy “The American Cuban” Lara (31-3-1, 18 KOs) defends against late-replacement Johan Gonzalez in a unification bid. Super featherweight stars Stephen Fulton Jr. (22-1, 8 KOs) and WBC titlist O’Shaquie Foster (23-2, 12 KOs) square off in a high-stakes showdown. Plus, Jesus Ramos Jr. versus Shane Mosley Jr. for WBC interim middleweight honors—pure adrenaline from bell to bell.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the main card on PBC PPV via Amazon Prime Video—$74.99 for an evening of elite action, with prelims streaming free for Prime members starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. No subscriptions? Jump on Prime Video and order now; it’s easier than ever from your couch, tablet, or big screen. San Antonio’s electric atmosphere will pulse through every frame, captured in crystal-clear 4K with Jim Lampley and the Showtime crew calling the shots.

Don’t sleep on this. Pitbull vs. Roach isn’t just a title fight—it’s the spark that could light up 2026’s boxing calendar. Will Cruz’s bulldog tenacity overwhelm, or will Roach’s precision carve a new legacy? Grab your PPV access on Amazon Prime Video and find out.