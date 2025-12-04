Misfits Boxing: Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoor Fight Press Conference Video Replay

Dubai, UAE – December 4, 2025 – The buildup to the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title fight between Andrew Tate and Chase DeMoor reached a fever pitch today during their inaugural press conference. Held in the opulent city of Dubai, the event was a spectacle of verbal jabs, personal digs, and outright hilarity, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster clash on December 20. Tate, the controversial entrepreneur and newly appointed CEO of Misfits Boxing, faced off against the reigning heavyweight champion DeMoor in their first in-person encounter, and the sparks flew immediately.

The presser, streamed live on platforms like YouTube and Rumble, was moderated by Fred Beck of Fred Talks Fighting. From the outset, the atmosphere was electric and confrontational, with Beck frequently urging the fighters to deliver “clip-worthy” moments to hype the fight. Tate made a dramatic entrance, arriving via yacht – a flex that DeMoor quickly dismissed as unnecessary showboating. “I could have walked here,” Tate quipped, implying DeMoor would have waited hours just to see him.

Physical disparities became a central theme. DeMoor, towering and confident, repeatedly emphasized his size advantage, claiming Tate is shorter and predicting an easy “starch out” in the ring. Tate fired back, shocked at the revelation: “I’m taller than Chase?” The exchange escalated when DeMoor mocked Tate’s sparring partners as “5’8″ yes-men,” to which Tate retorted that DeMoor hasn’t been “hit properly” yet and will crumble like any human.

Weight clauses added fuel to the fire. DeMoor accused Tate of imposing a 40-pound limit and opting for six rounds instead of ten at open weight, suggesting Tate lacks the gas tank or strength. Tate dismissed the complaints, stating, “I’m gonna come in 13 kgs of whooping your ass,” and questioned why heavyweights even need weight restrictions.

Wealth disparities provided some of the most memorable lines. DeMoor vowed to take Tate’s “empire” keys after victory, prompting Tate to question DeMoor’s finances: “You don’t have any [Bugattis or yachts].” In a classic Tate moment, he revived his infamous line: “What color is your Bugatti?” DeMoor attempted a comeback, saying Tate’s luxuries won’t fight for him, but Tate shut it down with, “Bugattis and yachts don’t fight, dumbass.”

The trash talk turned deeply personal. DeMoor brought up Tate’s ex-girlfriend allegedly sliding into his DMs, boasting, “Speaking of women leaving.” Tate clapped back: “You got his sloppy seconds, well done mate.” He warned DeMoor to tone down the disrespect or risk ending his career, emphasizing, “If you continue to disrespect me, unfortunately for you, you’re not going to have a career afterwards.”

Accusations of fraud flew freely. Tate labeled DeMoor a “liar” for claiming not to have seen the movie Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow, even joking about a disciplinary letter as CEO. DeMoor countered by calling Tate’s “university” (referring to The Real World or Hustler’s University) a “Ponzi scheme” that scams people for $50. Tate defended his platform, urging men to embrace struggle, while dismissing DeMoor’s advice as “beta male” content copied from ChatGPT.

In a bizarre twist, the conference featured a tangerine prop – offered by Beck for hydration – which DeMoor dramatically tossed away, refusing due to the weight clause. At the end, a live snake was introduced as a symbol, with Tate calling DeMoor a “snake” like himself but “bald,” leading to a tense face-off.

Tate explained his return to the ring: “I have nothing against Chase personally… but he is the heavyweight Misfits champion.” He emphasized facing a bigger, younger opponent to avoid easy matchups, relying on his “experience and mentality.” DeMoor, backed by KSI, predicted a quick dispatch, betting a Bugatti on his win. Tate forecasted a second-round KO, viewing DeMoor as overconfident and the “Matrix” trying to “stomp out Neo.”

Watch the Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoor Fight Press Conference



Video upload by Misfits Boxing

The event also teased Misfits’ future under Tate’s leadership, including innovative ideas like blindfolded fights to make it the “largest brand.” DeMoor eyed Tommy Fury next, assuming victory.

The press conference was a masterclass in hype, blending humor, hostility, and high stakes. With Tristan Tate audibly laughing in the background during Tate’s roasts, it captured the essence of influencer boxing: entertainment first, combat second.

As December 20 approaches, fans are buzzing – will Tate’s seasoned savvy prevail, or will DeMoor’s youth and size claim the crown? One thing’s certain: this fight is personal, and the gloves are off long before the bell rings.