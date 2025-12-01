Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Super Lightweight Clash Officially Announced for January 31 in New York

The the match between WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and undefeated star Shakur Stevenson has been officially confirmed. The bout, set to headline “The Ring 6” event, will take place on January 31, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as announced by Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh.

Lopez, the 28-year-old Brooklyn native with a record of 21-1 (13 KOs), will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine titles at 140 pounds against the 28-year-old Stevenson, who boasts an impeccable 22-0 (10 KOs) ledger and is stepping up from lightweight. This marks a pivotal move for Stevenson, the former WBC lightweight champion, as he seeks to conquer a new division and cement his status as one of boxing’s elite pound-for-pound talents.

The announcement comes after months of verbal sparring and speculation. Lopez has been vocal about his desire to face Stevenson, famously declaring in September that he “can’t wait to kick Shakur’s a**” and hinting that the fight would be finalized soon. Stevenson, known for his slick defensive style and sharp counterpunching, has responded in kind, setting the stage for what could be a stylistic masterpiece or a heated grudge match.

Promoted under the Riyadh Season banner, the event will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN, promising global access to fans eager for this clash of generations. Alalshikh, who has been instrumental in orchestrating major fights in recent years, shared the news on social media, igniting a frenzy among boxing enthusiasts. “This is the fight the fans have been demanding,” Alalshikh stated in his announcement post.

Boxing analysts are already buzzing about the matchup’s potential. Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion who stunned the world by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, brings explosive power and showmanship to the ring. Stevenson, an Olympic silver medalist with a reputation for technical brilliance, has drawn comparisons to legends like Floyd Mayweather for his elusive footwork and ring IQ.

The undercard for “The Ring 6” is expected to feature additional high-profile bouts, though details remain under wraps. Tickets for the event at the iconic Madison Square Garden are slated to go on sale soon, with organizers anticipating a sellout crowd in Lopez’s hometown.

This fight represents a critical juncture for both boxers. A victory for Lopez could solidify his reign at super lightweight and open doors to even bigger paydays, while Stevenson aims to prove he can dominate at a higher weight class against top-tier opposition.

Stay tuned for more updates as training camps begin and the hype builds toward what could be one of the most talked-about fights of 2026. Boxing fans, mark your calendars—January 31 is set to deliver great boxing action.