VIDEO: Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson Exchange Barbs at Kick-Off Press Conference

New York, NY – December 10, 2025 – The air crackled with tension at Madison Square Garden’s Theater today as Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson squared off for the first time at the kick-off press conference for their January 31, 2026, super fight. Billed as “Ring 6,” the event—promoted by Turki Alalshikh’s burgeoning boxing empire—promises a blockbuster clash for Lopez’s Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles against the undefeated Stevenson, who steps up from lightweight to chase belts in his fourth weight class. But if the subdued crowd was any indication, the fighters themselves will need to ignite the hype.

Moderated by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the hour-long affair began with measured praise from promoters. Top Rank’s Bob Arum hailed the matchup as “two kings colliding,” while Alalshikh joined via speakerphone from Riyadh, urging the sparse audience to ramp up the energy. “This is an important fight,” Alalshikh boomed, his voice echoing off the half-empty hall. “You need to know the result—in May, there is a big fight. If it’s Shakur, big for Shakur. If it’s Teofimo, big for him. This is the first step of a crazy map for boxing in 2026.”

Stevenson, 28 and sporting a pristine 24-0 record (11 KOs), exuded quiet confidence from the dais. The Newark native, a three-division titlist, dissected Lopez’s vulnerabilities with surgical precision. “I’ve seen a lot of weaknesses in Teofimo’s game—mental ones, mostly,” Stevenson said coolly. “He doesn’t realize how good I am. Come fight night, I’ll expose him. Teo is high-level, but he’s not on my level. I’m elite.” He fired a parting shot at Lopez’s sole defeat: “Teo never lost to a southpaw. Well, I never lost to an orthodox.”

Lopez, the 27-year-old Brooklyn firebrand with a 22-1 ledger (13 KOs), sat unusually composed, scribbling affirmations in a notebook between quips. The former unified lightweight champ, known for his bombast, dialed up the bravado when pressed. “I’m happy, grateful, thankful, blessed—and you know, I’m gonna have Shakur jigga-ma,” Lopez grinned mischievously, drawing a puzzled retort from Stevenson: “You said you’re gonna do what?” Undeterred, Lopez clarified with a vulgar flourish—”Jigga-ma balls!”—eliciting chuckles from his camp and a smirk from dad Teofimo Sr., who basked in the trap sprung.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Live Kick-Off Press Conference Video



The elder Lopez didn’t hold back, dismissing Stevenson’s resume as padded. “You better not throw in the towel,” he warned. “Your 24-0? Filled with non-elite fighters. You haven’t fought anyone like my son.” Stevenson shot back, accusing Lopez of quitting under pressure, while Lopez countered by touting his foe’s pedigree. “Shakur’s the best on my resume to date,” he admitted. “We’re defying the odds—keep those DraftKings lines heavy on him. I’ve got starving people who need to cash in.”

The staredown was pure theater: Lopez, animated and hands-on-cheeks, inches from Stevenson’s stoic glare, security hovering as flashes popped. No love lost, clearly—Stevenson vowed a masterclass in defense, Lopez promised chaos. With DAZN PPV looming and Alalshikh’s vision of a post-fight mega-bout dangling, this “super fight” demands fireworks. If today’s verbal jabs are a preview, Madison Square Garden could witness a classic. Or a coronation.