Mario Barrios to Defend WBC Welterweight Title Against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas PPV Showdown

Las Vegas, NV – January 12, 2026 – In a major development that has electrified the boxing world, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios will put his belt on the line against fan-favorite superstar Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated 12-round championship clash on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout, officially announced today, headlines “The Ring: High Stakes”, a premium event promoted in association with Golden Boy Promotions, TGB Promotions, and backed by Turki Alalshikh. The fight will stream live exclusively on DAZN via pay-per-view and the DAZN Ultimate tier.

Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs), the reigning WBC welterweight champion from San Antonio, Texas, has held the title since being elevated from interim status in 2024. Known for his technical prowess, reach advantage, and resilience, Barrios captured the interim belt with a standout victory over former champion Yordenis Ugas in 2023. His most recent outings, however, have been challenging: back-to-back draws against Abel Ramos and a majority draw with the legendary Manny Pacquiao in July 2025. To prepare for Garcia, Barrios has enlisted Hall of Fame trainer Joe Goossen, adding intrigue to the matchup.

Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs), the 27-year-old social media sensation and former lightweight contender, is looking to claim his first legitimate world title. Garcia, nicknamed “KingRy,” brings blistering hand speed, devastating power, and massive star power to the welterweight division. His recent record has been turbulent, including a knockout loss to Gervonta Davis, a strong win over Oscar Duarte, and a controversial period involving a no-contest against Devin Haney due to a positive test. Most recently, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Rolando Romero in his welterweight debut last May. Garcia has repeatedly declared his intention to become world champion, stating, “I will be world champion on Feb. 21.”This clash pits Barrios’ disciplined, high-volume style against Garcia’s explosive athleticism and knockout potential, promising fireworks in one of boxing’s most stacked divisions.

Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale soon, with more details on the undercard to be released in the coming weeks. The winner could set up massive future matchups, including a potential showdown with top contender Conor Benn.

Boxing fans worldwide stay tuned for updates as February 21 approaches.