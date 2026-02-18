Eye of the Tiger Management Signs Promising Montreal Prospect Keven Beausejour

MONTREAL, February 18, 2026 — Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM), Quebec’s premier boxing promotion powerhouse, has bolstered its roster with the long-term signing of local standout prospect Keven Beausejour. The 26-year-old light heavyweight (175 lb) becomes the 24th fighter under contract with the organization, marking another step in EOTTM’s commitment to developing elite Canadian talent.

Beausejour, a Montreal native, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership. “I am extremely excited to sign with EOTTM. It’s a major step in my career and a great source of pride for me to join an elite team. All the work done behind the scenes is finally paying off, and I’m ready to aim for the highest heights and proudly represent where I come from,” he said.

The young boxer enters the professional ranks with an undefeated 2-0 record, both victories coming by knockout. His pro debut came in Mexico last December with a dominant first-round stoppage. Building on that momentum, Beausejour impressed in a February 5 tryout bout in Montreal, stopping an opponent who had never been halted before in the second round. Highlights from that explosive performance showcase his precision and power in the ring.

Beausejour’s amateur pedigree is equally impressive. With nearly 70 bouts under his belt, he has claimed the Canadian national championship four times, captured gold at the 2023 Continental Championships, and delivered strong showings at major international events like the Pan American Games and the Commonwealth Games. Along the way, he notched wins over two former EOTTM fighters, Raphael Courchesne and Lexson Mathieu, demonstrating his ability to compete against high-caliber opposition early in his career.

Head coach Lyousfi El Mostafa, who trains Beausejour at The Corner Gym in Montreal, offered high praise for his new charge. “Put classical music on during one of Keven’s fights and you’ll understand that it’s not a brawl — it’s art. Boxing fans are going to discover an athlete with incredible composure, flawless defense, and punches planted like a flag in enemy territory.”

Beausejour’s blend of technical mastery, composure under pressure, and knockout power positions him as one of the most exciting prospects in the light heavyweight division. His style emphasizes precision over chaos, making his bouts a showcase of skilled boxing rather than mere aggression.

Fans will get their first chance to see Beausejour in action under the EOTTM banner on April 9 at the Casino de Montréal. He will appear on the undercard of a major unified world championship clash in the super middleweight division between Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin, a bout that pits two top contenders against each other for prestigious titles. This high-profile event underscores EOTTM’s growing influence on the international boxing scene.

A limited number of tickets for the #IglesiasSilyagin card, featuring Beausejour’s return to the ring, remain available through Ticketmaster.

With his amateur success transitioning seamlessly into the pro game, Keven Beausejour is poised to become a fan favorite and a key figure in Montreal’s vibrant boxing landscape. Under the guidance of EOTTM and coach El Mostafa, the sky appears to be the limit for this hometown hero.