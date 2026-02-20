Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ends Retirement: Undefeated Legend Returns to Professional Boxing This Summer

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. has officially declared his return to professional boxing, ending a nine-year retirement that left his record frozen at a pristine 50-0.

The announcement came late Friday via a press release from CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS, the promotional outfit with which Mayweather has signed an exclusive deal for this next chapter. The 48-year-old (turning 49 on February 24) plans to resume his sanctioned career following a high-profile exhibition bout against boxing icon Mike Tyson, tentatively scheduled for this spring—possibly as early as April.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather stated in the release. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards—no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event than my events.”

Mayweather last competed in a professional bout in August 2017, when he outpointed UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a massive crossover spectacle at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That victory extended his flawless ledger to 50-0 with 27 knockouts and cemented his status as one of the highest-earning athletes in sports history. Since then, he’s dipped in and out of the spotlight with lucrative exhibition matches against opponents ranging from kickboxers to YouTube personalities, but none counted on his official record.

The Tyson exhibition—between two legends whose combined age will exceed 107—has been rumored for months, with reports pointing to a potential location in the Congo. While that non-sanctioned affair won’t touch Mayweather’s undefeated mark, it now serves as the prelude to his true comeback. Promoters indicate his first professional fight back could land in the summer of 2026, though no opponent, date, or venue has been confirmed.

This isn’t the first time Mayweather has teased retirement reversals—he famously “unretired” multiple times earlier in his career—but the formal signing with CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS and the explicit intent to compete in regulated, record-counting bouts mark this as his most serious return yet.

The boxing community reacted swiftly. Social media lit up with a mix of excitement, skepticism, and memes. Some fans dream of dream matchups like a long-awaited rematch with Manny Pacquiao (now well past prime) or even a superfight against modern stars like Terence Crawford. Others question the timing, pointing to Mayweather’s age and the financial realities that may be driving the move—reports have circulated about significant debts and ongoing legal disputes, including a massive lawsuit against Showtime.

Critics, including rapper 50 Cent (a longtime Mayweather foil), wasted no time clowning the announcement, with one viral post suggesting the return stems from financial necessity rather than competitive fire.

Yet Mayweather has always thrived on proving doubters wrong. His defensive mastery, ring IQ, and promotional genius made him a pay-per-view juggernaut, generating hundreds of millions even in his later years. At 49, the physical toll of a nine-year layoff is undeniable, but if anyone can defy Father Time, it’s the man who built an empire on precision and bravado.

For now, the focus remains on the Tyson exhibition as the appetizer. Once that’s in the books, the real question becomes: Who dares step in with Money when his 50-0 legacy is back on the line?The boxing world just got a lot more interesting.

Stay tuned—Floyd Mayweather isn’t done making headlines, or money, just yet.