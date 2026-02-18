Manny Pacquiao Announces Return to the Ring Against Ruslan Provodnikov in April Exhibition Bout

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 18, 2026 – Boxing legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao is set to make another comeback to the squared circle, this time in a high-profile exhibition match against former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov.

The 10-round welterweight exhibition is scheduled for April 18, 2026, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, according to announcements from multiple sources including Pacquiao’s team, promoters, and major sports outlets.

Pacquiao, now 47, continues his remarkable late-career resurgence following a four-year retirement that ended last year with a controversial majority draw against then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July 2025. That performance silenced many critics who questioned his return at an advanced age, proving the eight-division world champion still possesses the speed, skill, and heart that made him a global icon.

“I’m coming back to give the fans a great fight — and I’m ready,” Pacquiao said in a statement released with the announcement. “Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans.”

His opponent, Ruslan Provodnikov, 42, known as the “Siberian Rocky,” is a former WBO junior welterweight champion renowned for his relentless pressure, iron chin, and fan-friendly style during his prime. Provodnikov, who retired in 2016 after a loss to John Molina Jr., has not competed professionally in nearly a decade. The bout marks a long-delayed showdown, as Provodnikov was once a potential opponent for Pacquiao but never materialized due to career paths diverging.

Promoted as “Manny Pacquiao vs. Ruslan Provodnikov: The Road to Glory,” the event is being organized by Indistry Media and Banner Promotions. Tickets are already on sale, though broadcast details have yet to be confirmed.

This exhibition follows the growing trend of high-profile veteran matchups in boxing, similar to recent outings by other legends. While not a sanctioned professional contest with title implications, the fight promises fireworks given both fighters’ reputations for exciting, aggressive action.

Pacquiao, with a professional record of 62-8-2 (39 KOs), remains one of the most celebrated figures in boxing history. A victory — or strong showing — could fuel further speculation about his future ambitions, including potential competitive bouts.

More details, including undercard fights and viewing options, are expected in the coming weeks.