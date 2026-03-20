Ireland’s Michael Conlan Retires After Heartbreaking Upset by American Kevin Walsh

Belfast’s SSE Arena fell silent in disbelief on Friday night as undefeated American Kevin Walsh pulled off a career-defining upset, edging local hero Michael Conlan by split decision to claim the WBC International featherweight title. The 10-round contest, billed as Conlan’s path back toward a world-title shot, ended with scores of 96-94, 96-94 for Walsh and 97-93 for the Irishman. Walsh improved to 20-0 while Conlan dropped to 20-4 in what proved his final fight.

The bout was cagey from the opening bell. Both men started orthodox before Conlan switched to southpaw. Walsh landed sharp right hands over Conlan’s left in the first. A head clash in round two opened a nasty gash on Conlan’s forehead, blood streaming as the pair traded at close range. Walsh looked dangerous inside, while Conlan relied on movement and probing jabs. Another cut appeared above Conlan’s right eye in round eight. The home favourite controlled the ninth with superior footwork, but Walsh surged in the tenth, pressing forward with ambition and landing clean shots that swayed the judges.

Conlan, 34, had returned after a 16-month layoff with wins over Asad Asif Khan and Jack Bateson under new trainer Grant Smith. A two-time Olympian and former IBF world-title challenger, he had overcome brutal stoppage losses to Leigh Wood and Jordan Gill. Yet against the 33-year-old from Brockton, Massachusetts, the Belfast man adopted a safety-first approach that allowed Walsh’s aggression and late-round work to tip the balance.

In the ring afterwards, Walsh could barely contain his joy. “I was very confident I got the job done. It was definitely a close fight,” the new champion said. “Shout out to Mick Conlan – I’ve always been a fan of his, but he couldn’t figure me out. He’s been a hell of a fighter, but his time’s up. ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington, where you at? This is my time.”

Moments later, an emotional Conlan addressed the stunned crowd. “It’s the end of the road for me,” he declared, confirming retirement. The former European champion spoke of reaching “some serious highs” yet never claiming a world belt, adding he now wants to spend more time with his family while exiting with his health intact. He believed he had done enough to win but accepted the verdict.

The loss ends any realistic hopes of a third world-title opportunity for the popular Irishman. Walsh, previously unheralded, now thrusts himself into the conversation, openly calling out WBC champion Bruce Carrington.

What was meant to be a triumphant homecoming became the final chapter of a glittering career. Conlan leaves boxing as one of Ireland’s most beloved fighters; Walsh emerges as the sport’s latest rising force. A night of celebration turned to farewell in Belfast, proving once again that boxing’s drama rarely follows the script.