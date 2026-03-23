Jai Opetaia Stripped of IBF Cruiserweight Title for the Second Time in Zuffa Boxing Fallout

Las Vegas, March 24, 2026 — The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has officially vacated Jai Opetaia’s world title — marking the second time the undefeated Australian superstar has lost the belt outside the ring.

The IBF Board of Directors convened via teleconference on March 19 and voted to strip Opetaia pursuant to Rule 5.H, which states that a champion participating in an unsanctioned contest within their weight class will have the title declared vacant, win or lose. The ruling was confirmed on Monday, ending months of uncertainty and leaving the IBF cruiserweight crown vacant once again.

Opetaia, the 29-year-old Central Coast product widely regarded as one of the most talented fighters in the 200-pound division, had been navigating a high-stakes dilemma since signing with Dana White’s fledgling Zuffa Boxing promotion in January. His March 8 showdown against American contender Brandon Glanton was billed from the outset as a clash for the inaugural Zuffa World Cruiserweight Championship — a shiny new belt designed to launch White’s boxing venture.

The IBF initially appeared open to sanctioning the bout but withdrew approval just days before fight night after a press conference made clear that the Zuffa title would be contested as a legitimate world championship, not merely a “trophy or token of recognition.” Opetaia’s team insisted the fight was not a unification attempt and that they had followed protocol, but the sanctioning body stood firm.

Despite the warning, Opetaia stepped into the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and delivered a dominant performance, cruising to a wide unanimous decision victory over Glanton. He lifted the Zuffa belt in celebration — and, at the post-fight press conference, delivered an emotional defence of his loyalty to the IBF.

“I’m actually not stripped,” Opetaia declared, fighting back tears as he reflected on his journey. “I’ve respected the belt, I’ve done everything in my power to keep the belt… I’m just trying to do my thing.”

For a brief period, it seemed the IBF might reconsider. The organisation returned Opetaia’s $73,000 in sanctioning fees, stated the title status remained “in deliberation,” and even suggested his heartfelt post-fight comments raised questions about whether he had been fully briefed by his advisors on the consequences.

That hope evaporated with the March 19 board vote. In an official statement, the IBF expressed continued well-wishes for the fighter who “rose through the IBF rankings to become World Champion, one of the highest achievements in a fighter’s career,” while emphasising that “the IBF’s rules don’t always yield the preferred or popular outcome, but they provide structure and transparency.”

This is not Opetaia’s first rodeo with the IBF. He was previously stripped in late 2023 after opting for an unsanctioned clash with Ellis Zorro instead of facing mandatory challenger Mairis Briedis. He regained the title later through the rankings, only to lose it again — this time while chasing the spotlight and financial upside of Zuffa Boxing.

Opetaia still holds the prestigious Ring Magazine cruiserweight title and the shiny new Zuffa strap, meaning his claim to being one of the world’s elite remains intact. His undisputed ambitions, however, have taken a hit. Talks of facing the winner of David Benavidez versus Zurdo Ramírez or other unification paths now face complications without the IBF belt.

With the IBF title vacant, attention turns to the division’s next chapter. Chris Billam-Smith is expected to be ordered to face the winner of an April 4 eliminator between Mateusz Masternak and Viddal Riley on the Deontay Wilder-Derek Chisora undercard.

For Opetaia, the saga represents both frustration and opportunity. He has repeatedly proven he can win titles — and win them convincingly — whether sanctioning bodies approve or not. The question now is whether he will chase the IBF belt a third time, lean fully into Zuffa Boxing’s orbit, or target the remaining major titles to finally cement undisputed status.

One thing is certain: the cruiserweight landscape just got a lot more interesting, and Jai Opetaia remains very much at the centre of it.